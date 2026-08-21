Lions Face Hidden Cost From Sam LaPorta Injury

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is set to enter free agency this offseason, and the Lions and their former second-round pick have not come to terms on an extension. Unfortunately for LaPorta, the timing of his recent injury being so close to the start of the season could make it tough to get something done.

Teams do not typically like to enter contract negotiations during the season, so it could lead to LaPorta and the Lions being right up against the free agency deadline in March.

Sam LaPorta Injury Could Delay Extension Discussions With Detroit Lions

LaPorta has been healthy throughout training camp. However, with three weeks to go until the start of the regular season, the Lions had not made progress on contract extension talks with LaPorta.

Now, LaPorta is missing time with a hip injury. Head coach Dan Campbell was optimistic and did not think the injury would be long-term. However, with Week 1 so close, he could not commit to the injury having no impact on his regular-season status.

LaPorta was unlikely to play in the preseason at all, but now he might not practice before the season starts. So, the Lions have to debate between extending LaPorta without knowing his health status or how it will impact him this year. Or, they can let him enter the last year of his deal without a contract. This could end up raising his price tag significantly.

Lions Have Tough Decision to Make With LaPorta

LaPorta had 889 yards in his rookie season with the Lions. However, he has been unable to top that production since. LaPorta only missed one game, but his 726 yards and drop from 52 yards per game to 45 were notable.

Reports from the Lions were that he was dealing with an ankle issue. LaPorta played well in his third season and averaged 54 yards per game, which is a career high. However, he missed eight games with a back injury and ended up with 489 yards.

LaPorta had surgery on a herniated disc in his back, but was back in training camp without any issues.

Still, the Lions have a tough decision to make. If they want to extend LaPorta, it will be off of two seasons that saw a decline in production and two injuries that impacted his play. They will also have to pay him while he is recovering from an injury.

More than that, they will have to debate making one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL. His timing, along with division rival Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, will determine who is the highest-paid in the NFL. Adam Schefter of ESPN believes both will make more than $20M per year.

So, this is a lot to ask of the Lions. The downside of LaPorta having a good season and being the highest-paid tight end for a new team next year is on the table. However, it might be a decision the team will have to make. The timing of the LaPorta injury is unfortunate.