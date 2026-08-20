Lions Hit With New Sam LaPorta Injury as Dan Campbell Gives Latest Update

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta missed half of the 2025 season because of a back injury. He finally received the green light to be back on the gridiron during training camp. Now, barely two weeks later, the 2023 Pro Bowler is dealing with another injury scare, and the Lions’ season opener is only a few weeks away.

When head coach Dan Campbell addressed the reporter this morning, he revealed that he is currently dealing with a minor hip injury, which is unlikely to keep him away from practice for a prolonged period.

“So, Sam (LaPorta), the other night, he kinda got hit in the hip. It flared up a little bit; it is a little aggravated,” Campbell said. “We feel good long-term about him. We are just resting for a little bit here.”

The 25-year-old missed practice sessions recently, raising eyebrows, even though the franchise didn’t give any official statement until this morning, after the head coach gave a clarification. It means LaPorta is also not training today and is likely to miss the next few practices. Campbell is keeping his fingers crossed for a successful return against the New Orleans Saints during the season opener.

While it’s seemingly a minor issue, the tight end had a season-ending injury last campaign.

Sam LaPorta Had A Serious Back Injury Last Year

After playing 33 games in his first two seasons, the Lions had high expectations for Sam LaPorta in 2025, which was his third year in Detroit. Playing 9 games, he put up impressive numbers before getting hit with a back injury.

When the Detroit Lions played the Washington Commanders in Week 10, Campbell’s side had a commanding victory with a 44-22 margin, and LaPorta had 53 receiving yards alongside 5 receptions. He was on the field for all four quarters.]

The Lions star didn’t have any clue about the injury after finishing the game, but the real severity only became clear a few days later during practice when his lower back completely froze alongside nerve pain running down his leg.

Given it was a herniated disc issue, he eventually underwent a microdiscectomy surgery in late November 2025, taking about ten months to fully recover and return to play football before getting hit with the latest hip injury.

LaPorta’s current injury could shake up Dan Campbell’s preseason plans for now, as the Lions prepare for the big game on September 13.

Lions’ Available Options Beyond Sam LaPorta

If LaPorta is forced to miss the season opener while dealing with his current issue, the Lions have to rely on the tight end depth chart. His primary backup, Brock Wright, is likely to be the immediate starter. Having been in Dan Campbell’s system since 2021, he has a good understanding of the coach’s playbook. While he may not be as dynamic as LaPorter, the 27-year-old has safe hands.

Moreover, they have a veteran option in Tyler Conklin, who previously played for the Vikings, Chargers, and Jets. He arrived in Detroit on a one-year contract in March. The likes of Jackson Meeks and Zach Hortin will be among the tight ends s who will be looking to get a final roster spot at the end of this month.