Lions’ Sam LaPorta Gets Major 2027 Contract Prediction From NFL Cap Expert

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta set the bar high following his incredible rookie campaign in 2023, securing a Pro Bowl selection in his very first NFL season. But he did not match the same production in the previous two seasons, delaying the talk about his contract extension in Detroit. Given that he was a second-round pick, he doesn’t have an extra year in his contract. The 2026 season will be the last year, and from 2027, he will officially be a free agent.

However, Former NFL agent and salary cap expert Joel Corry believes that Brad Holmes will not allow it to happen, given that the 25-year-old is one of the core young players of the Lions’ offense. In that situation, a franchise tag could be applied to the talented tight end ahead of the 2027 season.

“The Lions are among the NFL’s most proactive teams at locking up core players before the expiration of rookie contracts. This philosophy could work to LaPorta’s advantage,” noted Corry, while listing LaPorta among the franchise tag candidates in 2027.

The TE has been a starter for Dan Campbell since making his debut in the NFL, although he missed eight games last season due to a back injury. However, he is expected to be a key part of Campbell’s offense. He has certainly proven his value to the team, but the biggest question is why he is predicted to be a franchise tag candidate.

Why Sam LaPorta Could Be Lions’ Franchise Tag Favorite

The Lions are all-in to retain their prized picks from the 2023 NFL Draft— Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch, and Sam LaPorta. Out of the four, only Campbell has signed an extension of $81 million this offseason, while Gibbs and Branch are anticipated to follow the same path by signing big-money contracts, which is why the TE could be the frontrunner for the franchise tag, allowing the Lions to keep him at Ford Field for another year.

As a second-round pick, LaPorta doesn’t have a fifth-year option in his contract after the 2026 campaign. On the other hand, if Brad Holmes offers a big contract extension to Gibbs and Branch, they will have less financial breathing room, making it harder to offer the 25-year-old another expensive deal. Moreover, his back injury limited him to only nine games last season. Hence, the franchise tag could allow them to take a cautious approach before committing long-term, based on his production from the 2026 season, which may also determine his price for the 2027 season.

Sam LaPorta’s Market Value Nears NFL’s Highest-Paid Tight Ends

Atlanta Falcons‘ Kyle Pitts was the latest top tight end in the NFL to sign a contract extension. He landed a three-year deal for $53 million, paying him $17.66 million a year. If LaPorta puts up impressive numbers, his franchise tag price could end up in that range.

As per Spotrac, the Lions star’s current market value is $18.4 million a year. 49ers‘ George Kittle remains the highest-paid tight end in the league with a $19.1 million deal annually, and he is closely followed by Cardinals‘ Trey McBride, who takes home $19 million a year.