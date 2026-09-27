Lions Insider Predicts Another Secondary Move

The Detroit Lions vowed to make changes between Week 1 and Week 2, and they did that. However, the addition of safeties Bishop Fitzgerald and Jalen Mills was more of a response to the injuries suffered by Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper than an actual attempt to upgrade the roster. So, there is still a question of whether the team will make a real effort to improve the secondary between now and the secondary.

Mike Payton of A to Z Sports thinks that the Lions are not quite done yet.

“Yes, I think they’ll make another move,” wrote Payton in his recent mailbag. “I don’t know how close to the trade deadline it’s going to be, because what we have learned is that teams are just not trading starting cornerbacks away until you get closer to that deadline and closer to a team knowing what it is.”

Detroit Lions Are Not Done Adding to Secondary

Payton suggested that teams will have a stronger idea of their long-term plans by Week 5. That could be when the Lions are in the market for a trade partner.

“I think you get to about Week 5, going into the bye week, and that’s when the Lions are really going to start entertaining a trade,” Payton added. “By Week 5, they should absolutely know who they are. If Detroit goes into the bye at 4-1, they’re probably not going to be too keen to trade away a first-round pick for somebody.”

While Joey Porter Jr. has been the name most connected to the Lions, Payton notes that he is not sure that is the answer. However, just because they are not ready to pay up for Porter, it does not mean the team is not going to make an addition.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be for a superstar or a lower-level corner with starting ability,” stated Payton. “I also fully expect them to continue looking at the open market and other teams’ practice squads.”

The Lions added to their safety room, but now they have to examine the cornerback market.

Lions Need to Add at Cornerback

Detroit could still upgrade at safety, but their biggest need is going to be cornerback. Through two weeks, D.J. Reed has been a disappointment. However, he is a veteran who has shown he belongs in the lineup. He knows his role and will be afforded some time.

However, Rock Ya-Sin might need to be replaced. He only started last year due to injuries and happened to be the next man up after Terrion Arnold was released this offseason. He held off former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw, but the Missouri product has been a disappointment so far.

The team is not just linked to Porter, but also to plenty of other options such as Tyson Campbell and Kristian Fulton. Until they make a move, they are going to continue to be tied to these names.

The Lions hope is that they continue to win and the teams with expendable cornerbacks continue to lose. It could make one of them available for a better price than expected.