Lions Sign Former Cowboys CB With Roster Cuts Looming

The Detroit Lions‘ 53-man roster deadline is almost here. Still, the franchise’s roster experiment is not over yet, as it works to build a formidable 2026 squad with enough depth. With just one preseason game, the franchise has added a fresh name to the cornerback room from free agency.

According to Pride of Detroit‘s Eric Schlitt, the Lions have signed cornerback Eric Scott Jr, after a recent tryout. He previously played for the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

The cornerback was available through free agency, making it a calculated move amid injury concerns in the franchise’s secondary. The move comes as Dan Campbell’s side is in the final week of training camp, while the final preseason game is scheduled to take place on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

As the Colts game is about 48 hours away, the new signee may take the gridiron to get game reps this weekend before the roster cut arrives. A strong performance could certainly put him in the race to seal a place in the 53-man squad.

Scott looks more like a depth piece, and this decision has clear reasoning behind it.

Lions’ Secondary Injuries Give Eric Scott An Opportunity To Impress

Eric Scott had an impressive collegiate career playing for Southern Mississippi. Playing 34 games from 2020 to 2022, he logged 78 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, and 5 interceptions, building momentum to be in the 2023 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round.

He was waived by the Cowboys in his rookie campaign after remaining inactive. Then he spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, becoming part of the practice squad and then the injury reserve. He, however, didn’t play any games for either franchise, so he is yet to make his NFL debut.

Scott has been added as a safety net due to the mounting injuries in the secondary through training camp. The likes of Nick Whiteside, Christian Izien, and Thomas Harper are sidelined. Amid this situation, Dan Campbell has made clear that he is not going to risk the primary starters. Therefore, the former Cowboys star gives him the option to play defense when the Lions take on the Colts in the preseason game, while also providing an opportunity to show whether he can meet the standard to get a place in the final 53-man squad.

While Scott is a new addition, the Lions’ cornerback room has seen key changes heading into the new campaign.

Lions’ CB Roster Spot Could Come Down to the Final Preseason Game Against Colts

Following the departure of Terrion Arnold, the veteran D.J Reed will lead the CB room as a starter, and he could be partnered with Roger McCreary and Rock Ya-Sin, who are projected to be top candidates to make the final cut. Then the backup options remain with Ennis Rakestraw, Christian Izien, and Nick Whiteside, with the last two dealing with injuries.

But things will be different when the Lions take on the Colts in the last preseason game. Rakestraw, who featured in both preseason games, could take the gridiron once again alongside veteran Khalil Dorsey and rookie Keith Abney. And Eric Scott could be another featured name, showing what he can really do.