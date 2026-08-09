Lions Sign Former Ravens and Chargers Stars to Bolster Defense, Waive Veteran TE

With last season’s injury issues still fresh in the mind of head coach Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions are pulling out all the stops to strengthen the squad and add much-needed depth before the final 53-man cut, which is set to take place at the end of this month. The franchise made some big roster moves recently, which were announced this morning.

The Lions officially announced on X that they have added more firepower to the defense by adding a new cornerback and a linebacker. The franchise added more depth to the cornerback room after the exit of Terrion Arnold by bringing in CB Ryan Cooper, who debuted in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens. The 24-year-old played his first NFL game for the Ravens in 2024 and was later part of the practice squads of teams like the Eagles, Seahawks, and Jets.

Campbell’s other defensive addition is linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who had an initial three-year stint at the Los Angeles Chargers before moving to the Lions’ divisional rivals, where he spent two more years. Hence, he is a five-season veteran, featuring in 72 NFL games but starting only 3. He has 2.0 sacks and 66 tackles to his resume, making him a reliable backup option in the linebacker room, where he could bring the weight of experience.

Even though the Lions defense got a much-needed boost, the offense saw the release of a player.

Tight End Nick Muse’s Short-Lived Lions Stint

The tight end Nick Muse was signed by the Detroit Lions on August 3, bringing extra depth to the TE room, but his Detroit stint lasted just 6 days. The 27-year-old was waived by the franchise. Initially, he was brought in as immediate coverage for rookie Miles Kitselman, who suffered a leg injury recently.

The former seventh-round pick was initially selected by the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent three seasons from 2022 to 2024. He featured in 16 games during his tenure at US Bank Stadium, and he was later part of the practice squad of the Jets, Eagles, Cardinals, and Rams before arriving in Motor City last week. The Lions’ starting tight end, Sam LaPorta, is back in action from a back injury, while they have back options like Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin, and Zach Horton after waiving the 27-year-old today.

In addition, the Lions are set to have another offensive setback with the recent announcement regarding Teddy Bridgewater.

Lions Place Veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Reserved/Retired List

Teddy Bridgewater, who is an eleven-season veteran, was signed by the Lions this offseason. The 33-year-old arrived in Detroit in March, signing a $1.8 million new contract. However, it looks like his season could be over before the arrival of the regular season— not due to any injury.

The franchise formally noted that the quarterback, who was signed as a backup, is now put on the reserved or retired list, meaning the 2015 Pro Bowler is likely to call it a day. Coach Campbell also confirmed that he is stepping away from football and appears set to retire for good.