Lions Sign 304-Pound Offensive Lineman in Latest Roster Move

A growing injury list has created a roadblock for the Detroit Lions on offense and defense, and the pressure from missing key starters has pushed the franchise to make roster moves. With Week 3 just days away against the New York Jets, the Lions announced a new signing to bolster the offensive line.

The center Seth McLaughlin, who was on the practice squad, has now signed to the 53-man active roster, with the Lions announcing the move on social media.

“Signed C Seth McLaughlin to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad,” noted the Detroit Lions on X.

The 25-year-old was originally part of the offseason roster. At the deadline, he initially survived the roster cut, making the 53-man roster amid the lack of depth at center. However, a couple of days later, he was waived, as he was dealing with a concussion protocol. However, Brad Holmes signed him to the practice squad, keeping him as a crucial backup option to rely on before the recent promotion to the active roster.

There are reasons why the Lions might have addedMcLaighlin to the roster.

Why Seth McLaughlin Is A Great Addition

It’s only Week 3 of the regular season, but the Detroit Lions have been hit with injuries early, which also hampered their momentum last year, leading to a disappointing last-place finish in the NFC North. When the organization signed Cade Mays from free agency in the offseason, he was anticipated to be the center before he was ruled out for the initial part of the season, leaving Dan Campbell with a thin option at center.

As Mays is out, Campbell has put Juice Scruggs at center, who was traded from the Houston Texans. But beyond Scruggs, they didn’t have a pure center who could step up if he gets injured, with Campbell citing Tate Ratledge as an emergency option. On that note, the addition of McLaighlin is crucial, giving the franchise a rotational option behind Scruggs.

Furthermore, his familiarity with Dan Campbell’s playbook makes him a key addition, considering the regular season is already underway. Being part of the Lions roster in the offseason, he is well-versed in the offense. Had they signed an offensive tackle from outside, he would have naturally taken some time to adjust to the offensive playbook.

With the latest injury to cornerback Avonte Maddox, they already had an extra roster spot, and he was put on the IR. Bringing McLaughlin to the mix allowed them to maximize that spot ahead of the Jets game.

With the center moving on from the practice squad, the Lions filled that spot with a new re-signing.

Lions Added Joe Bachie To The Practice Squad

The Lions re-signed the linebacker Joe Bachie, who has had a tumultuous journey in Detroit this month. First, he didn’t make the final active roster on deadline day, but he was re-signed to the practice squad before being elevated on September 7.

However, it lasted only two weeks, as he was released again to vacate the spot to claim the safety, Bishop Fitzgerald. Just a day later, he is back on the practice squad to provide insurance for Dan Campbell.