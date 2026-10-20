Lions’ Dan Campbell Opens Up on Rookie Defensive Lineman

The Detroit Lions signed undrafted rookie Aidan Keanaaina to their practice squad Tuesday. The Lions were previously very high on the defensive lineman, who spent part of 2026 training camp with Detroit.

But that wasn’t who Lions head coach Dan Campbell raved about during his Tuesday press conference. That was a different rookie defensive lineman — Skyler Gill-Howard.

Along with Keanaaina, Campbell spoken highly of Gill-Howard, who the Lions selected in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, during training camp. The Lions head coach was again complimentary of Gill-Howard’s versatility and attitude ahead of the team’s first division game of the season.

“His demeanor and the way he goes about his business is not rookie-like. He treats things like a pro, he takes it serious and he’s pretty trustworthy in that regard,” said Campbell. “Then the motor just speaks for itself. He plays with violence and he plays with the motor, and so there is not too much he can’t do.”

Gill-Howard has posted eight combined tackles, four quarterback hits and one sack in five games this season. He has registered half a sack in two of the past three contests.

Lions’ Dan Campbell Offers Praise for Rookie Skyler Gill-Howard

Getty Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard had 0.5 sacks in Week 5 before the bye.

Part of the question Campbell received on Gill-Howard on Tuesday noted that the rookie played more along the edge during the team’s most recent game against the Arizona Cardinals. The reporter told Campbell that Gill-Howard joked with the media recently that he understands why pash rushers enjoy being out on the edge to rush the quarterback.

Campbell joked right back with the reporter that maybe Gill-Howard should play edge all the time. The head coach then offered his serious praise for the Day 3 rookie.

It sounds as though Gill-Howard is going to continue to play on the defensive line interior more often than not. But the rookie has the ability to play up and down the line. The Lions can take advantage of that ability to confuse opposing offensive lines in key moments.

“That was something we had got in that [Cardinals] game and it was kind of a curve ball to throw him out there and get a rush where we were at with bodies and everything,” said Campbell. “But as you know, he’s got versatility. That’s why we like him.”

Lions Sign Aidan Keanaaina to Add Another Rookie Defensive Lineman

Getty Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard entering Week 7.

On the practice squad, the Lions made a change to their defensive line Tuesday. The team released veteran Chris Smith to bring back Keanaaina, who was another under-the-radar rookie the Lions really hyped over the summer.

Unfortunately, Keanaaina suffered an injury during training camp. In mid-August, the Lions waived the undrafted rookie with an injury settlement. But he’s now back.

The Lions likely won’t present Keanaaina an opportunity to play in a game right away. But he’s another developmental project for Detroit’s defensive front.

In addition to Gill-Howard, the Lions have rookies Derrick Moore and Eric O’Neill along the defensive line. Keanaaina will join fellow rookie defensive linemen Anthony Lucas and Jeffrey M’ba on the practice squad.

Detroit selected defensive tackle Tyre West during the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Lions waived West in September.