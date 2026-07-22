5 Biggest Lions Training Camp Battles Revealed

The Detroit Lions come into the 2026 season with one of the better rosters in the NFL. Most view them as dark-horse candidates to make the Super Bowl, and they are a strong candidate to go from worst to first in the division. However, they still have some positions to resolve on the depth chart.

Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com went through the five biggest position battles on the Lions roster.

He has the team with starting spots available at right tackle, left guard, number two cornerback, Will linebacker, and number two edge rusher.

Detroit Lions Have Multiple Competitions Across the Roster

At right tackle, it will come down to Blake Miller against Larry Borom. Miller is the expected winner, and the one that all of the fans want. He is the rookie first-round pick. His experience level at Clemson suggests he could end up being a day-one starter. However, it is still a tough transition to make so quickly.

That is why the team signed Borom. Borom is a safety net, but he does have 38 starts in five career NFL seasons. He also started 11 games last year. So, it would not be a surprise if he jumped into the lineup early.

At left guard, it will come down to multiple options. Christian Mahogany started last year, but injuries and up-and-down play do not have him holding onto the job for the long term. The Lions signed Ben Bartch, who started with the San Francisco 49ers last year before injury ended his campaign.

Detroit also drafted Miles Frazier last year. He might take a step towards starting in year two. The Lions also added Gio Manu in the draft two years ago. After failing to take steps at left tackle, he is being given a shot at left guard.

Lions Have Three Open Jobs on Defense in 2026

The number two cornerback job will be hotly contested now that Terrion Arnold is out of the picture. Many suggest the team adds someone before the season starts, but the team is confident in their in-house options. Still, neither Rock Ya-Sin nor Ennis Rakestraw has proven to be the leader in that competition.

Most do not see the WILL linebacker spot as much of a competition. However, the veteran holding down the job, Malcolm Rodriguez, has not been the same since an ACL injury in 2024, and he might eventually lose his standing in the lineup. The team did not draft Jimmy Rolder until the third round, so there is a chance they do not see him on the field that early.

However, the third round is also early enough that he will get a fair shake.

Lastly, the second edge rusher spot is up for grabs. Both D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore are going to get plenty of work. The question is which of those two ends up leading the way. The fans would like to see the rookie second-round pick ready to start early on. However, Wonnum is the most trusted veteran of any of the five positions listed.