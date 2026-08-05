Lions Bring Back WR 2 Days After Release

The Detroit Lions moved on from wide receiver Lawrence Keys III this week. But it wasn’t long before the Lions brought back a different wideout they parted with a day prior to cutting Keys — Tarik Black.

The Lions announced on their official X account Wednesday afternoon that the team signed Black back to the training camp roster. In a corresponding move, the Lions placed tight end Miles Kitselman on reserve/injured.

On Monday, the Lions released Black to sign a different tight end — Nick Muse.

Black has bounced around the league since first joining the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in May 2021. He made his NFL regular season debut with the New York Jets in 2021.

During his only game, Black caught one pass for 10 yards.

That is Black’s only action in the NFL regular season. Since the start of the 2022 campaign, he has experienced stints on the practice squads for the Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins. In 2024, he spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Black will rejoin the Lions roster as one of 11 wide receivers.