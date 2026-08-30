Lions Make Surprise Roster Decision on Bubble WR

The Detroit Lions free-agent signing at wide receiver Tay Martin did not look like a meaningful one at first. However, the former UDFA, who is entering his fifth year in the NFL and has been active for just seven NFL games, appears to be set to get a lot more active games in his career. Martin made the 53-man roster, according to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

“WR Tay Martin has made the #Lions’ 53-man roster, a source said,” tweeted Bianchi.

Martin was on the roster bubble all offseason, but all indications were that he was starting to win the coaching staff over for a spot.

Detroit Lions Keep Wide Receiver, Tay Martin

Head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that the wide receiver room was a wide-open roster battle. The team had Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. They were also leaning on Isaac TeSlaa to be a legitimate third option. Beyond that, there were questions.

Campbell highlighted Martin as a winner when breaking down the room.

“Tay Martin makes plays every day, and he is intriguing on offense,” said Campbell. “But on special teams, he makes plays every day.”

After the Lions second preseason game, Martin once again impressed the head coach. It is one thing to have position coaches on your side, but Martin was being praised by the head coach. It was looking like he would be a roster lock.

“Tay Martin showed up again,” said Campbell, referring to him showing up in practice and now in the game. “Blocking, made a one-on-one catch, separated. Special teams: he forced a penalty, and that was just one play on special teams. He made more than that in the return units and the cover units.”

Martin added four catches for 16 yards in the preseason finale.

Lions Wide Receiver Battle is Resolved

While the Lions roster is not completely set, this does give some clarification to the wide receiver room. Martin will make it, giving them a fourth receiver. Greg Dortch was released, which opens the door for another receiver who was not expected to make the team just a week ago.

Both Tom Kennedy and Dominic Lovett were also in the mix for the fifth spot. It does not appear as though Lucky Jackson, Tarik Black, or Malik Cunningham made the roster.

If the Lions release Lovett, he would have to clear waivers before circling back to the roster. Meanwhile, the rest of the receivers could end up right back on the practice squad.