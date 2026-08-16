Dan Campbell Makes Strong Case for Lions Roster Sleeper

The back end of the Detroit Lions wide receiver is going to be the room to watch for the rest of the preseason. The team has a deep room, but if there is one player who could surprise and make the roster, it is veteran Tay Martin.

If Martin does not make the Lions roster, it will not be because head coach Dan Campbell did not sign his praises enough. Campbell has been nearly petitioning the Lions front office with his glowing review of Martin.

He was the first receiver Campbell highlighted when talking about the preseason opener.

“Tay Martin showed up again,” said Campbell, referring to him showing up in practice and now in the game. “Blocking, made a one-on-one catch, separated. Special teams: he forced a penalty, and that was just one play on special teams. He made more than that in the return units and the cover units.”

This is not the first time that Campbell has talked glowingly about Martin. Earlier in the week, he discussed Martin as a player who was making noise on special teams and on offense.

“Tay Martin makes plays every day, and he is intriguing on offense,” said Campbell. “But on special teams, he makes plays every day.”

Martin only had one catch for 14 yards on 30 offensive snaps. However, he did 11 strong special teams snaps. That was what Campbell needed to see from him to give him a strong chance to make the team.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Gives Tay Marting Strong Chance to Make 53-Man Roster

Martin was a UDFA from 2022. He spent his first two seasons with the 49ers, but was mostly on the practice squad. Martin was activated for just three games over two years. He started the 2024 season with the 49ers, but was released. Martin caught on with the Tennessee Titans.

He was active for one game and caught a 49-yard pass, but did not stick around. In 2025, he played for the Washington Commanders. He caught two passes for 23 yards in three games.

After spending time in the UFL, he caught on with the Lions in training camp. Many saw him as a camp body, but Campbell made it clear that is not the case.

Lions WR Depth Chart is Heating Up

The question is: how can Martin fit into the depth chart? Detroit has Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Isaac TeSlaa locked into spots. Greg Dortch appears to have a return role locked down. So, one and maybe two jobs at wide receiver are open.

Detroit has Dominic Lovett, who is a former draft pick, and Cedrick Wilson, who has more NFL production than Martin. Wilson was also signed this offseason. Tom Kennedy has been a special teams ace for the Lions, and even Tarik Black has gotten praise from Campbell.

Lucky Jackson and Malik Cunningham round out the depth, but there appear to be five players competing for two spots when it comes to the end of the depth chart. Martin has a shot but will need to keep stacking good days.