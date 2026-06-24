Taylor Swift Steals Spotlight at Event Attended by Detroit Lions Star

With the rumored wedding between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the pop star Taylor Swift reaching a fever pitch, they continue to dominate the headlines. They both became the standout faces of the recent Tight End University (TEU) event hosted in Nashville, which was attended by the elite tight ends across the league, including Detroit Lions‘ Sam LaPorta.

The Tight End University (TEU) 2026 summit is a three-day event, taking place from June 23 to June 25 at Vanderbilt University’s FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The goal of the event is to bring the top NFL TEs under one roof, helping them sharpen their craft and share knowledge, while also physically participating in joint drills.

This is the sixth edition of the Tight End University, originally started by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and retired NFL All-Pro Greg Olsen in 2021. The Chiefs’ star is also one of the main hosts of the summit this year, and he is accompanied by his fiancée, Taylor Swift, who unexpectedly stole the show on the opening night of the event.

George Kittle Played a Key Role in Taylor Swift’s Appearance

The Nashville event had a “Tight Ends & Friends” concert on Tuesday night, where the country singer Lainey Wilson was the main guest to perform. When Wilson’s performance was nearing the end, Taylor Swift appeared on the stage and made a surprising collab. The duo sang the pop star’s hit track “Love Story.”

Before her performance, however, Swift revealed that singing that track was not her idea, but the San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle suggested it.

“We have a special request by a very special tight end who wanted to hear a particular song, and that tight end is named George Kittle,” Swift said on the stage.

While it was the first night of TEU, it remains to be seen what surprises are in store for the next two days of the event, which has some notable current tight ends from the Cardinals‘ Trey McBride and Vikings‘ T. J. Hockenson to the Eagles‘ Dallas Goedert and the Lions’ Sam LaPorta.

While LaPorta has been a professional since 2022, this was his third time attending the TEU summit.

Sam LaPorta Returns to TEU After Missing Last Year’s Event

Sam LaPorta missed last year’s Tight End University due to the offseason scheduling conflict. He appeared this year on the first day, showing his dedication to elevating his game while spending time with the other stars from the league. He was the only Lions player to attend the event.

Given that he is still under rehab from the herniated disc in his back, he did not actively participate in the Honolulu Blue’s recently concluded OTAs and the mini-camp. Likewise, he followed the same approach at the TEU.

Instead, the 25-year-old spent hours in film sessions and breaking down defensive coverages alongside seasoned stars like Travis Kelce and George Kittle— the co-hosts of the event. Given that he is entering the fourth year of his career and is a Pro-Bowler, he has been helping the next generation of tight ends. As he is not fully healthy yet, the physical drills are likely to be off the table for the other two days.