Next Step for Terrion Arnold Revealed After Lions Cut Ties With CB

Terrion Arnold is a cornerback for the Detroit Lions no more, and his path forward in the NFL is murky, to say the least.

One thing is for certain: Arnold won’t have his choice of potential employers after Detroit’s decision to cut him loose on Monday, June 29 — at least not right away.

Heading into his third professional season in 2026, assuming he plays at all, Arnold now enters the league’s waiver process rather than immediately dropping into free agency. That means the other 31 franchises will all have the choice whether to add him to their rosters, starting with the worst performing team in 2025 and going on down the line.

Should every organization pass on Arnold, he will then become a free agent and can sign with any team interested in bringing him into the fold.

However, given the remaining money on Arnold’s $14.3 million rookie contract and the massive legal concerns hanging over his head, it is difficult to imagine any team being willing to assume the financial risk, potential off-field distractions and public relations hit that claiming Arnold off waivers or signing him in free agency would bring.

There is also a potential suspension from the league to consider if/when Arnold straightens out his legal matters.

Terrion Arnold Could Have Returned to Lions Before Training Camp

Thus, while it is possible that the 23-year-old cornerback catches on with a new team this summer, the overwhelming likelihood is that he will remain unemployed until he resolves his legal troubles and the consequences from the State of Florida and the NFL, should any come down, are fully established.

Arnold is facing four counts of armed robbery and four counts of kidnapping that, if convicted, could potentially result in his life imprisonment.

A judge in a Florida court on Monday authorized a $1 million bond for Arnold, which allowed him to post bail and exit the jail cell he had occupied in the state for several days following his arrest on the aforementioned charges.

Lions Chose to Move on From Terrion Arnold, Seek Replacement in Free Agency or Trade

The prosecution was seeking incarceration for Arnold through an upcoming trial, which would have likely meant months behind bars and an inability to practice with the Lions or participate in any games. The team’s regular season begins against the New Orleans Saints in Detroit on Sunday, September 13.

Instead, the judge granted Arnold his freedom in the interim, which made a return to his regular duties as an employee of the Lions possible. However, the organization chose in the hours that followed to sever ties with Arnold completely.

“The #Lions have released CB Terrion Arnold, who is accused of multiple felonies, including four counts each of kidnapping and assault,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported via social media.

Rather than seeing Arnold’s legal process through with no guarantee of his future availability, or even his personal freedom, the Lions will now look for his replacement either via free agency or a trade.