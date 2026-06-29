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Lions Make Final Call on Terrion Arnold After Major Legal Ruling

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Terrion Arnold, Minnesota Vikings
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Terrion Arnold #6 of the Detroit Lions poses for a picture after facing the New York Giants.

On the same day that a Florida courtroom allowed cornerback Terrion Arnold to post bond and facilitate his release from prison, the Detroit Lions called it quits on the former first-round pick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday, June 29 that Arnold’s NFL career with the Lions is finished after just two seasons following a decision from the franchise to release him on Monday, June 29.

Arnold faces four charges of armed robbery and four charges of kidnapping, which could ultimately result in his imprisonment for life.

“The #Lions have released CB Terrion Arnold, who is accused of multiple felonies, including four counts each of kidnapping and assault,” Rapoport posted to X.

The author will update this post. 

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

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Lions Make Final Call on Terrion Arnold After Major Legal Ruling

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