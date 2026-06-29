Lions Make Final Call on Terrion Arnold After Major Legal Ruling

On the same day that a Florida courtroom allowed cornerback Terrion Arnold to post bond and facilitate his release from prison, the Detroit Lions called it quits on the former first-round pick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday, June 29 that Arnold’s NFL career with the Lions is finished after just two seasons following a decision from the franchise to release him on Monday, June 29.

Arnold faces four charges of armed robbery and four charges of kidnapping, which could ultimately result in his imprisonment for life.

“The #Lions have released CB Terrion Arnold, who is accused of multiple felonies, including four counts each of kidnapping and assault,” Rapoport posted to X.

The author will update this post.