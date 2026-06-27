Lions CB Terrion Arnold Gets More Bad News While Incarcerated

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has his freedom and his NFL future to worry about, which are both incredibly serious longterm concerns due to his current legal troubles. In the shorter-term, however, the recent first-round draft pick also has millions of dollars on the line.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Saturday, June 27 reported that Arnold could lose a sizable amount of money even if he ultimately ends up a free man and continues his employ with the Lions moving forward. The issue, Florio explained, is Arnold’s availability for the upcoming regular season(s).

Prosecutors in Florida filed a pretrial motion to keep Arnold behind bars through the weekend and will attempt to convince a judge that the 23-year-old defensive back should remain in custody up through a trial date on four counts of armed robbery and four counts of kidnapping.

“The slotted first-round contract [Arnold] signed in 2024 has a total value of $13.343 million. He’s due to make $2.098 million in 2026 and $2.75 million in 2027,” Florio wrote. “Arnold, who has strongly denied the allegations, also received a signing bonus of $7.251 million. The Lions could recover half of that amount ($3.6255 million), if he’s not available for the next two seasons. If he misses all of 2026, he’d owe $1.812 million.”

Lions Should Get Some Clarity on Terrion Arnold’s Immediate Future Relatively Soon

If the judge grants Arnold his freedom during the pretrial process, his pending finances should remain in tact — at least until he has to potentially miss time on the field for ongoing court proceedings and/our to serve jail time if he is ultimately tried and convicted of any crimes.

The maximum sentence in the state for the offenses the prosecution alleges against Arnold is life imprisonment.

The court should render a decision on Arnold’s continued custody or release pending trial as early as next week, at which point the Lions will have more information as to whether they need to add a cornerback or two to the roster ahead of training camp to prepare against a potential eventuality in which Arnold is not available to them for any substantial period of time moving forward.

Sauce Gardner Posted Support for Terrion Arnold on Social Media, Later Deleted Message

Arnold recently received some words of support from former New York Jets cornerback and current Indianapolis Colts defender Sauce Gardner on social media.

“Terrion Arnold is a good kid and this situation shouldn’t define him. He’s young … His daughter just got brought into the world. What his daughter gon’ do without her dad in her life?” Gardner wrote on X Thursday, June 25. “Me knowing how much of a good/caring person he is makes it hard to believe because he’s not the type of person to do these things y’all are reading about.”

Gardner’s take began making the rounds on the internet, though it appeared he had deleted the post from his X feed as of Friday. The two-time All-Pro defender did not post an explanation as to why the message had disappeared.