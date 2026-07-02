Lions Castoff Terrion Arnold Predicted for NFL Return Before Regular Season

The former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold recently saw his life fall apart—all within a week. He got arrested, faced serious charges with the possibility of life in jail, and eventually got waived by his team on the same day he was granted bond, officially making him a free agent. Amid all this, his football hopes are not over yet, according to his attorney, Harvey Steinberg.

From the report of John Maakaron of the Detroit Lions on SI, NFL teams have already shown interest in the former Lions CB despite his pending legal battle.

“According to his (Terrion Arnold) attorney Harvey Steinberg, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back has already been contacted by three NFL teams in the last 48 hours.” noted Maakaron.

Maakaron further stated that attorney Harvey Steinberg recently addressed Arnold’s current situation and the NFL’s future in a new statement.

“Mr. Arnold is not a flight risk, nor is he a danger to the community. He is confined to his home by both court conditions and media scrutiny and anticipates that he will have employment with another NFL team within 30 days.” said Steinberg.

Finding a new team within 30 days means he could be part of a new home by late July or early August—around the time all franchises kick off their training camps. If it happens and he manages to clear his legal hurdles, there is a real chance he could be on the football field before the start of the regular season.

While the 23-year-old’s legal issues may raise questions, he is young and projected to hit his prime. Hence, he could be a solid addition to a team that is in dire need of a top cornerback.

Which NFL Teams Could Sign Terrion Arnold?

Even though there is no official report on which teams showed interest in Terrion Arnold, the Kansas City Chiefs could be one team exploring the possibility. They lost the All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams through a blockbuster trade, while another cornerback, Jaylen Watson, left the four-time Super Bowl champions.

Besides rookie Mansoor DeLane and returning veteran L’Jarius Sneed, their CB unit has to rely on unproven players Kristian Fulton, Kader Kohou, and Nohl Williams. So, bringing a former first-round pick like Arnold would make sense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a big void in their cornerback unit. Other than projected starters Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison, their backups are not battle-tested, rarely playing defensive snaps last season, so a player of Terrion Arnold’s calibre could certainly bolster the secondary.

It remains to be seen which franchise ultimately pulls the trigger on him; he still has to deal with his off-field issues as his next court hearing approaches.

Terrion Arnold’s Next Court Date is on July 6

Following his arrest on June 24, the former Lions cornerback spent days in Orient Road Jail before he was presented at the Hillsborough County Courthouse, where he was granted bond for $1 million, thanks to his attorney, Harvey Steinberg.

While he is not behind bars anymore, he is under house arrest and has travel restrictions. As per the report, his next court date is next Monday, July 6, 2026, at the Hillsborough County Courthouse, where one crucial decision could determine his NFL future.