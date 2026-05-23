Future of Lions’ 1st-Round Pick in Serious Jeopardy Entering 3rd Season

The NFL welcomes in the month of May every year with an annual tradition — deadline day for decisions on the fifth-year options of first-round picks acquired by their respective teams three years prior — and a little less than one year from now, the Detroit Lions will face a considerable call on cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Detroit selected Arnold out of Alabama with the No. 24 overall pick a little more than two years ago. He has struggled in each of his first two professional campaigns and also dealt with injury concerns last year that cost him nine of 17 regular-season contests.

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided on Thursday, May 21 named Arnold among the first-round picks in 2024 who are in danger of missing out on their fifth-year options without stronger efforts in the upcoming season.

“It was a bad 2025 season for Terrion Arnold,” Wilcox wrote. “For a team that needs good secondary play as the defensive line tries to find its identity, Arnold has to be better … in 2026, especially as a first-round pick.”

Terrion Arnold Suffered Through Shoulder Injury, Concussion Amid On-Field Struggles in 2025

Arnold finished as the 108th-ranked cornerback out of 117 players who saw enough snaps at the position to qualify during his rookie campaign in 2024. He did not fare much better last season, grading as the 97th-rated CB out of 114 qualifying players, per Pro Football Focus.

From a traditional statistical perspective, Arnold has tallied 91 tackles, 18 pass breakups and one interception across 24 games played in the league (22 starts). A shoulder injury in early October, which developed into a lingering issue, was the major health concern to impact Arnold in 2025. He also battled a concussion during the campaign.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press spoke with Arnold about his health earlier this month, and the cornerback delivered relatively optimistic news.

“As far as OTAs and stuff, I don’t know about that. That’s kind of up to them and just where I’m at with my recovery and my treatment and stuff,” Arnold said. “But as far as training camp and stuff, I know I’m expected to be there.”

Lions Selected High-Upside Cornerback Keith Abney on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Detroit added an interesting player to the defensive backfield in last month’s draft, selecting Keith Abney in Round 5 (No. 157 overall).

“The Lions address another need with this pick while also securing depth,” Eric Woodyard of ESPN wrote in late April. “This time, they added another talented player to the secondary in Abney, who was a two-year starter at Arizona State.”

“His 20 pass breakups since the start of 2024 were also the most in Big 12 and tied for the fourth-most among Power Conference players in that time,” Woodyard continued. “He fits the culture of Detroit’s defense with his physical style and inside/outside versatility. He was a 2025 first-team All-Big 12 selection who allowed zero touchdowns on 72 targets faced last season.”

The Lions also added defensive end Derrick Moore in Round 2 to improve the pass rush, along with signing DJ Wonnum to the position group in free agency. Improving the rush off the edge alongside superstar Aidan Hutchinson is the best way for Detroit to bolster its secondary without directly adding more talent to the defensive backfield.