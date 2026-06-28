Terrion Arnold Makes Potentially Multi-Million Decision While in Jail: Report

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is about to begin a battle for his freedom and his NFL career with millions of dollars hanging in the balance.

Arnold faces a pre-trial hearing in a Florida courtroom on Monday, June 29 that will determine whether he spends the coming weeks and months behind bars or walking among society as he faces four counts of armed robbery and four counts of kidnapping. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

Given the seriousness of both the charges and the consequences, Arnold has retained high-powered attorney Harvey Steinberg who has a previous reputation for successfully representing professional athletes involved in various legal matters, mostly in the Denver area. Former clients of his include quarterback John Elway and former Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk explained on Sunday that beyond Arnold’s longterm freedom and playing future, the 23-year-old defensive back is also fighting to hold onto his fortune in the immediate.

“Prosecutors will argue at a pre-trial detention hearing that he should remain in custody through trial,” Florio reported. “Even if he’s ultimately acquitted, a refusal of bond would carry significant financial consequences.”

Terrion Arnold’s Absence From Team Will Get Pricier With Each Passing Week of Season

A first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2024, Arnold inked a four-year rookie contract worth a total of more than $14.3 million. That deal runs through the 2027 campaign and includes a fifth-year team option for 2028, which the Lions will decide whether to exercise by May 1 of next year. The league will not calculate its value until next offseason.

Florio laid out on Saturday both how much of Arnold’s money is at risk, along with why/how he could lose it.

“He’s due to make $2.098 million in 2026 and $2.75 million [in base salary] in 2027,” Florio explained. “Arnold, who has strongly denied the allegations, also received a signing bonus of $7.251 million. The Lions could recover half of that amount ($3.6255 million), if he’s not available for the next two seasons. If he misses all of 2026, he’d owe $1.812 million.”

Detroit will begin training camp in late July, with preseason games stretching through August. The team opens the year at home against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 13.

If Arnold’s off-field concerns keep him away from the team into the fall, he will begin losing game checks starting with that Week 1 matchup.

Terrion Arnold Will Be Impacted if Lions Add CB Talent During His Legal Concerns

The Lions also have their defense to consider in the short- and medium-term, which could impact Arnold’s status in the lineup depending on how Detroit chooses to address his off-field issues.

After a rough season for Arnold — and the secondary in general — in 2025, the Lions already profile as a team that might want to add more talent and depth to the cornerback room.

And now, with the future of an already shaky starter in Arnold in question — he ranked 97th of 114 qualifying cornerbacks last season, per Pro Football Focus — Detroit has reasonable call to consider starting-caliber players to replace him/as a security blanket if Arnold ends up unavailable for any meaningful period of time going forward.

The presence of a new cornerback, or cornerbacks, on the Lions’ roster, along with missed time for Arnold in 2026, will almost certainly combine to create a considerable impact on what the team decides to do with regards to Arnold’s fifth-year option next spring.

If Detroit declines that option, it could cost the cornerback in realm of eight figures ($10 million or more) in that season alone.