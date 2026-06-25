Breaking: Terrion Arnold’s Guaranteed Contract Money at Risk Amid His Arrest

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold looked destined for a breakout season after a strong display during recent OTAs and mini-camp. However, things took a dramatic turn on June 24 when he got arrested, casting serious doubt over his NFL future. Amid the incident, his Lions contract, including the guaranteed money, could be voided if he is found to violate the league’s conduct policy, per Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac.

“Lions CB Terrion Arnold has 2-years, $4.8M (guaranteed) remaining on his rookie contract, plus a potential 5th-year option for the 2028 season,” reported Ginnitti on X. “Any suspension stemming from a violation of the league’s conduct policy would void the guarantees.”

Arnold, a 2024 first-round pick, is under a rookie contract that pays him $14.3 million over four years, with the entire sum guaranteed. In his first two years, the CB has earned $9.5 million, meaning he owes the franchise $4.8 million over the next two years, a balance that is at risk of being nullified following his off-field saga.

The NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy gives the power to take action against players whose off-field actions may damage the reputation of the league, even when a player is in the midst of a court battle and not convicted of a crime.

Meanwhile, Arnold’s current charges are so serious that they can potentially even carry a lifetime in prison.

The Allegations Leave Terrion Arnold’s Long-Term Future in Serious Doubt

Terrion Arnold currently finds himself in the middle of a high-stakes legal battle, with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. In his home state, Florida, these are among the first-degree felonies, meaning a major question now looms over his future on the gridiron.

According to the report, the 23-year-old was allegedly the mastermind behind a multi-hour armed attack on three people in retaliation for a robbery that happened in February 2026.

Interestingly, the Lions star was not tracked or chased down. He turned himself in to the police in his own will on Wednesday night (24 June).

Under these circumstances, he could have either paid leave, unpaid leave, or termination of contract, with the last option looking viable as per the recent report and the significant legal allegations hanging over him. If it indeed happens, the cornerback would not be the first player to have guaranteed money invalidated due to off-field legal issues.

Terrion Arnold Would Not Be the First Player to Lose Guarantees Over Off-Field Issues

NFL players embroiled in legal trouble and their actions falling under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy is not a rare sight anymore, leading to a void of guaranteed contracts. Henry Ruggs’s guaranteed money was nullified by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 after he was involved in a high-speed DUI crash, effectively ending his NFL career.

The former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez met a similar fate after his arrest in 2013. His future $2.5 million guaranteed money was voided by the six-time Super Bowl champions. Brandon Aiyuk remains the most recent example whose guaranteed money was also voided by the San Francisco 49ers for failing to meet the contract terms. However, he didn’t have legal issues behind the decision.