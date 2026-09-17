4 Things Detroit Lions Must Get Right Against the Bills Tonight

The Detroit Lions opened the new season with a shaky performance against the New Orleans Saints, surviving a narrow overtime win that could have gone either way. They are set for the first big challenge of the season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, led by star quarterback Josh Allen.

Dan Campbell’s men will have very little room for error when they take on the Bills in a first-ever NFL game at the newly opened Highmark Stadium. The Bills are coming off a win against the Texans. Both teams are entering the game with victories from Week 1, and these are the key things the Lions must get right to have success tonight.

Limit Josh Allen’s Aerial Attack

The Lions gave away 30 points against the Saints, and a lion’s share of it came from the significant air passes. While the Saints were restricted to only 91 rushing yards, they registered an impressive 410 passing yards.

Limiting those aerial attacks against an elite signal-caller like Josh Allen would be important. He had 334 passing yards against the Texans in the first game, and the latter is recognized as having a strong defense. Unless the Lions show noticeable improvement in that area, Allen could find easy open targets downfield.

Find A Way To Stop Dalton Kincaid

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid was on a roll during their Week 1 clash against the Texans. The former first-round pick showed incredible chemistry with Josh Allen, making him the QB’s most trusted target. He had 5 receptions and 130 receiving yards.

Coming off the remarkable show last week, Kincaid could be a major threat for the Lions’ defense. The linebacker Jack Campbell and others need to play with more aggression at the line of scrimmage and disrupt his timing, which made him a lethal weapon in Week 1.

Keep Jahmyr Gibbs’ Momentum

The Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs now has more responsibility as a bell cow, and he stood out with his performance in the first game against the Saints, creating a constant headache for the defenders. He logged the most carries (29) among RBs in Week 1, while the three-time Pro Bowler rushed for 156 yards, scoring two crucial touchdowns.

When the Lions take the field against the Bills, Gibbs could once again emerge as the game-changer, and Drew Petzing has to ensure that he continues that momentum. After last week’s brilliance, he is likely to be the obvious candidate for a heavy workload yet again.

Lions Must Find Answers Up Front To Survive Its Growing Injury Concerns

Entering only Week 2 of the regular season, the Lions have been hit with some unwanted injuries, especially at the offensive line. While Cade Mays is already out, the starting left guard last week, Christian Mahogany, suffered a leg injury, and for the Bills game, the rookie first-round pick and right tackle, Blake Miller, is sidelined due to a knee injury.

On that note, the backup OL Larry Borom will step up, who has had 38 starts in the NFL. When they take on the Bills tonight at Highmark Stadium, the depleted offensive line must rise to the occasion to protect Jared Goff while avoiding another injury setback.