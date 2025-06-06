Lions Trade Proposal Adds 6-Foot-5 Potential Frank Ragnow Replacement

The Detroit Lions are facing a ton of questions following the unexpected retirement of All-Pro center Frank Ragnow.

While the Lions have signed veteran Trystan Colon and drafted interior lineman Tate Ratledge, neither has the proven experience or immediate readiness to fill Ragnow’s shoes.

Beaux Limmer, currently with the Los Angeles Rams, could present a potentially compelling solution. Gennaro Filice of NFL.com listed Limmer to the Lions as the one trade he’d like to see this offseason.

“What if the Lions replace one 6-foot-5 center out of Arkansas with another 6-foot-5 center out of Arkansas? Yes, Ragnow entered the league as a pedigreed first-rounder while Limmer didn’t come off the board until late in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft,” Filice wrote on June 5, before expanding on the idea further.

NFL Analyst Makes Strong Case for Detroit Lions to Trade for Center Beaux Limmer

As a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Limmer started 14 games as a rookie. His performance wasn’t anywhere near elite, but he earned a 66.3 run block grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 23rd among centers. That’s not bad for a rookie thrust into a starting role.

Here’s why Filice thinks the Lions should pursue a trade for Limmer:

Limmer was immediately thrust into the lineup by injuries last season, and the rookie ultimately made 16 starts, including both Rams playoff games. Unfortunately, a couple tough snaps against Jalen Carter sealed Los Angeles’ fate in the Divisional Round loss at Philadelphia. And it was those kinds of pass-blocking breakdowns from the youngster that motivated the Rams to bring back old center Coleman Shelton in free agency, inherently sending Limmer to the bench. All in all, though, Limmer acquitted himself pretty well in Year 1, particularly as a run blocker. Detroit’s offensive line remains secure on the edges with Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, but the interior is riddled with questions. The Lions just signed Trystan Colon, but I’d like to see them add more to the stew. Detroit’s rise has been fueled in a big way by a beastly offensive front, so the Lions can’t leave anything to chance with this unit. And Brad Holmes has already established a fruitful trading relationship with former boss Les Snead, so it’s not hard to imagine these two working out a deal here.

So, what might a trade proposal for his services look like? We think a 2026 fifth-round pick would surely do it.

More on a Potential Trade With the L.A. Rams

Limmer entered the NFL as the 217th overall pick in the 2024 draft. Despite his late-round selection, he quickly made an impact.

The Rams have legit depth at the center position, making them a prime candidate if the Lions wanted to add another center via trade. The Rams re-signed veteran Coleman Shelton and they also have Dylan McMahon. Given this surplus, the Rams might be open to trading Limmer, especially if it means acquiring draft capital.

For the Lions, acquiring Limmer would not only fill a critical need, but it would also add a young player with starting experience and a team-friendly contract. Limmer’s cap hit for 2025 is under $1 million, making him a very affordable option for Detroit.

The relationship between the Lions and Rams front offices could also facilitate a trade like this. Lions GM Brad Holmes previously worked under Rams GM Les Snead, and the two teams have a history of mutually beneficial deals. We’ll see if they strike up another one soon.