Dan Campbell Reveals Lions Biggest Issue Without Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions did not make a move at the NFL trade deadline to replace star linebacker Jack Campbell. Head coach Dan Campbell admitted that the timeline for Campbell’s potential return being so ambiguous did impact things. However, the biggest factor is that Dan Campbell felt they had good enough depth to replace Jack Campbell. So, they needed depth for special teams and to replace those backups more than an actual Campbell replacement.

“We talked about it,” said Campbell on the potential of adding a Campbell replacement. “You know, we like that room a lot. We do have some depth, but what happens is, now you’re getting— (Derrick) Barnes is taking on more. (Malcolm Rodriguez) taking on more. (Trevor Nowaske) taking on more.”

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Campbell admitted he is confident in the three of them. His question is what happens behind them.

Detroit Lions Lose Special Teams Depth With Jack Campbell Injury

Barnes went from a starter to wearing the green dot and calling the defense. Rodriguez went from a backup to start. Nowaske went from a limited role to firmly in the mix.

Rodriguez and Nowaske were studs on special teams prior to seeing their role increase. So, the issue is the team is losing those special teams assets.

“So that’s not really the biggest issue,” said Campbell. “It’s what’s help— now it’s special teams. You know, so— all right, how do we replenish? We get the depth. So absolutely, our eyes are there. We were looking at it. Looking at things, and it didn’t work out, you know?

Campbell added that the team plans to get Devin White back in the next couple of weeks as well, which made the need for special teams depth less significant. Still, it sounds like if the team was going to add at linebacker, it would have been someone who contributes on special teams, not someone who replaces Rodriguez.

Lions Looked for LB Help at Trade Deadline

The Lions still have Amen Ogbongbemiga, who is a special teams ace. They also called up Joe Bachie from the practice squad. They kept him around because they can trust what he brings on special teams.

Detroit also added K.J. Britt to their active roster from the New England Patriots practice squad. Britt is another player with special teams experience. If Detroit was going to add a linebacker, they would have had to be good enough to make Britt expendable on special teams. Adding that at the trade deadline and not feeling like an overpay would have been hard to do.

With White back in the next couple of weeks, Britt might get released soon anyways.