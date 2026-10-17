Detroit Lions Family Hit by Tragedy as Former Player Dies at 35

T

he extended family the Detroit Lions has now suffered two tragic losses in the span of just over a week.

Before Sunday’s contest against the Arizona Cardinals, it was announced that commentator Dan Miller’s wife Cynthia had sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 63.

And now, cancer has unfortunately claimed yet another extended member of the Lions family. Former punter Kasey Redfern has succumbed to the illness at only 35 years of age, a truly tragic loss far too early.

Former Detroit Lions Punter Kasey Redfern Has Passed Away At Only 35 Years Of Age

The news was sadly confirmed by his wife Lauryl, who indicated that he actually outlived his initial diagnosis.

“He shouldn’t have lived as long as he did,” she said via PennLive. “But he fought an incredible fight. He smiled the whole way through, never questioned why and always knew God had a purpose for this, having great hope that his miracle would be healing on Earth.”

He was diagnosed with the disease in October 2023, and moved forward with hospice care late last month.

Kasey Redfern Spent Part Of His NFL Career With The Detroit Lions

Redfern went undrafted in 2014 but began his professional career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, spending time with the team in 2014 and 2015. He later joined the San Diego Chargers’ practice squad in December 2015 and signed a futures contract the following January.

He then signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2016; they later dealt him to the Cleveland Browns in return for Andy Lee. Redfern was released by the Browns shortly afterward.

He signed with the Lions in April 2017 and entered the season as their starting punter after Sam Martin suffered an injury. Unfortunately, his time with the club lasted only a single game, as he suffered a torn ACL and MCL after attempting to run following a botched snap against the Cardinals

He was subsequently placed on injured reserve, and he eventually signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 but was released before the season. He later joined the Atlanta Falcons.

He averaged 42.1 yards per punt during his NFL career.