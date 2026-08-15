Lions Sign Former Draft Pick Amid Thin RB Room

The Detroit Lions are signing veteran running back Trayveon Williams to their training camp roster. The team has been thin at running back all summer due to injuries, and after some bumps and bruises in the preseason, they needed a new rusher to add to the mix.

The corresponding roster move has not been made yet.

Detroit Lions Sign Running Back Trayveon Williams

Williams was a sixth-round pick back in 2019 by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texas A&M product stuck with the Bengals for six seasons. He was up and down from the team’s practice squad, but overall he was active for 68 games over his time with the Bengals.

He recorded 62 carries for 307 yards in that time. His best season was 2020, when he had 26 carries for 157 yards.

The 2025 season was not as kind to Williams. He signed with the New England Patriots but was released before the start of training camp. Then, he signed with the Cleveland Browns and was cut on roster cutdown day.

He stuck with the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad for a bit and was called back to the Browns roster. Overall, he had three carries for -1 yard with the Chargers, and seven carries for 37 yards with the Browns.

Now, he is looking to catch on with the Lions in his eighth season. The depth chart is open, and there is a chance he can steal the fourth running back spot.

Lions Running Back Depth Chart is Wide Open

The Lions had to start their fourth-string running back Jacob Saylors in their preseason opener due to the injuries on the roster. To be fair, Jahmyr Gibbs is healthy. However, he sat out the first part of training camp as he negotiated his contract.

He is back now, but he is still being eased in. However, both Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki have been missing training camp time with injuries.

So, the Lions just have Saylors, Kyle Robichaux, and Raheem Blackshear as their three runners. In the preseason opener, Saylors had eight rushes for 55 yards. Blackshear had five rushes for 33 yards, and Robichaux had eight rushes for 31 yards.

Saylors appeared to be a little dinged up in the game, but it did not appear to be serious.

Detroit plans to start Gibbs, and Pacheco is a clear number two threat. Because Vaki has a role on special teams, it is hard to see anyone cracking the top three.

However, Saylors was making a strong case to be kept as the fourth running back with his preseason performances. Considering the experience that Williams has, it is not hard to see him having the potential to sneak onto the roster.

This is likely just a training camp signing, but the lack of depth will open the chance for Williams to make more noise in the preseason than expected.