Dan Campbell Sounds Off on Lions Roster Sleeper

Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors was one of the most productive players in the team’s preseason loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was so strong that it led head coach Dan Campbell to call him the most potent player on offense in the opener.

Saylors was already having a strong training camp, and he was one of the big risers to watch in the preseason. So, his eight carries for 55 yards and three receptions for 28 yards helped solidify the work he was putting in this offseason.

Now, Saylors is starting to creep into the 53-man roster conversation.

Detroit Lions Unknown Running Back is Pushing to Make 53-Man Roster

Saylors has been thrust into a prime opportunity because the rest of their running backs are not healthy. Jahmyr Gibbs has just returned to practice after a mini hold-in as he resolved his contract discussions. The team has been easing him in, and it seems unlikely he will play in the preseason considering how much work he is expected to get in the regular season.

Behind him were supposed to be Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki. However, both are currently sidelined with injuries. Pacheco should be back soon, and the team expects Vaki to be back around the start of the regular season.

So, the Lions’ top three backs might be locked in, but none of them are getting work in training camp. This is giving Saylors a chance to push for the roster.

The Lions do not need to keep a fourth running back, but he could still steal a final roster spot. More than being a running back, Saylors was listed as a first-team player on kick returns.

He did not return any kicks in the preseason opener, but that could be the path that he takes to the roster.

Saylors Has a Path to the Lions Roster

Saylors was a UDFA from East Tennessee State back in 2023. He spent his first preseason with the Cincinnati Bengals, but was let go after the preseason. He caught on with the Atlanta Falcons‘ practice squad, but was released on an injury settlement.

Saylors spent some time in the UFL after that. He was with St. Louis in the spring of 2024 before the New York Giants added him to their training camp. The Giants let him go, and he played the preseason with the Browns. However, he was waived by them as well.

This caused him to go back to the UFL for another season. In 2025, the Lions signed him. He stuck around after the preseason and was even called up to their active roster. He had two carries for 11 yards last season.

Now, the depth chart has started to open up in his favor during his second year with the team. He survived the offensive coordinator change and appears to be a practice squad lock if he does not make the roster. However, right now he has his sights set on the 53-man roster. We will see if he makes it.