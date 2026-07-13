Lions Linked to Former All-Pro Cornerback

The Detroit Lions could resolve the loss of Terrion Arnold with the signing of Trevon Diggs. Wynston Wilcox of FanSided has the two connected and believes that the fit would be perfect for both sides.

“The Lions were already in need of reinforcements in the secondary, and now that need is even more pressing,” wrote Wilcox. “Trevon Diggs had a rough 2025 season that was filled with injuries, multiple releases and a lot of questions about whether he’d land on a roster before 2026. This feels like the perfect time for Detroit to buy low on a forgotten cornerback.”

The Lions spent most of their offseason assuming that Arnold would be taking a big step in his third NFL season. So, when the news of his arrest led to his release, Detroit was put in a tough spot where they needed to replace him, with most of the options being unavailable.

Diggs is one of the biggest names on the free agent market, so it makes sense that he would be tied to the team with a new hole at cornerback.

The Detroit Lions Could Sign Cornerback Trevon Diggs

Diggs was once one of the ascending names in football. He was a first-round draft pick, and he recorded 11 interceptions in his second NFL season. That led to a Pro Bowl and a first-team All-Pro selection.

Diggs followed it up with a strong season in 2022 as well. He made the Pro Bowl in that season.

However, issues started to come up in 2023. Diggs tore his ACL in 2023 and only played in two games.

He came back in 2024 but only played in 11 games. While he recorded two interceptions, his play looked to have fallen off. He could not get healthy, and when he was healthy, he was giving up massive gains in 2025. So, the Dallas Cowboys let Diggs go.

He caught on with the Green Bay Packers, but after just one start, the team moved on from the idea.

So, it has been three seasons since Diggs has been a trusted cornerback. He is now multiple years removed from the ACL injury, and perhaps a fresh start before the season could help him. The question is whether the Lions want to sign him.

Lions Might Look In-House Before Making a Free Agency Signing

The Lions have been linked to plenty of free agent cornerbacks, but right now the team has not shown an interest in signing any. They let Rasul Douglas sign with the Washington Commanders after the Arnold release.

It could be that Diggs is their target, but it could be that they trust what they have on the roster.

Rock Ya-Sin does not have the high-end potential that Diggs does. However, he is a long-time veteran with better health than Diggs. He has had much more playing time over the past two years.

Even if he does not work out, they still have Ennis Rakestraw. Rakestraw is unknown because he hardly played in his first two NFL seasons. Most of that is injury-related, so he has to prove he can stay healthy.

However, if he can prove that he is healthy, he is a former second-round pick with the potential to live up to his draft slot. So, Detroit could look into Diggs. However, first they want to see if Ya-Sin has juice left, and if Rakestraw can stay healthy. If those things do not happen, Diggs is on the table.