Lions See Two Veterans Miss Wednesday Practice Ahead of Panthers Game

Fresh off an impressive win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions have shifted their focus to the next clash. In Week 4’s Sunday Night Football, Dan Campbell’s men will take on the Carolina Panthers on the road. As preparation was underway, the Lions’ Wednesday practice saw two notable absentees.

“Not seen at Lions Wednesday practice:

– G Ben Bartch

– EDGE DJ Wonnum

Everyone else accounted for.

Brian Branch not practicing yet either, but was out there in street clothes,” noted Pride Of Detroit‘s Jeremy Reisman, providing the latest update.

The veteran left guard Ben Bartch, who played the first two games of the season, is reportedly dealing with a foot injury, which was why he skipped Wednesday’s practice session. On the other hand, defensive end D.J. Wonnum, who had a great game against the New York Jets, also missed practice for an undisclosed injury. Considering his performance in the last game, his unavailability could be a setback for the Lions when they travel to the Bank of America Stadium this weekend.

How Two Veteran Absences Could Affect the Lions Against The Panthers

Ben Bartch, who is a six-season veteran, was brought to Detroit this offseason to strengthen the offensive line. Even though he was viewed as the main backup at left guard for Christian Mahogany, he got his first opportunity in the season opener when Mahogany was sidelined due to a hip injury. He suited up in the first two games in the absence of Mahogany, delivering a decent performance.

While the 28-year-old is dealing with a foot injury, his absence wouldn’t be a headache for Drew Petzing heading into Week 3 because the starter, Christian Mahogany, is now back in the O-Line. He returned to the squad during the Jets game and delivered one of the best performances of his career in the big league.

However, D.J. Wonnum’s injury remains undisclosed, and if he is left out of the Panthers game this Sunday, the Lions could certainly feel his absence. He complemented the star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson on the opposite side. With an explosive showing, the DE recorded most sacks (2) against the Jets, whereas the Lions’ defense totaled 5 sacks. Additionally, he had 2 tackles, 2 TFLs, and 2 QB hits.

It remains to be seen whether he comes back to practice on Thursday. If not, Campbell has to rely on rookie second-round pick Derrick Moore, who is promising but yet to be proven, and the head coach recently opened up about him.

Rookie Derrick Moore Faces A Potential Opportunity With Wonnum’s Status Unclear

The former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore was picked by the Lions in the second round this year. Even though he was one of the top picks for the franchise in the draft, his role in the regular season has been limited. On that note, Dan Campbell was recently asked why the rookie isn’t getting more playing time.

“He needs reps. He’s got to continue to try to turn it on here,” said Campbell on a call with 97.1 The Ticket.

With Wonnum’s uncertainty and practice miss on Wednesday, it could be an opportunity for Moore to show his talent and why he was picked in the second round. If he gets more practice reps before the Panthers clash, he could certainly start alongside Hutchinson.