Lions Trade Pitch Nets $76.5 Million CB as Joey Porter Jr. Alternative

The Detroit Lions remain a popular candidate to deal for cornerback Joey Porter Jr., but if his trade cost is too high and his future contract is too expensive, the Lions might have a more affordable option in Cleveland Browns defensive back Tyson Campbell.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested on Wednesday, September 16 that Cleveland put Campbell on the market with an asking price of a conditional third-round pick in what is a loaded 2027 NFL draft.

“The Browns should be looking to chase 2027 draft capital in their pursuit of a quality quarterback. Starting corner Tyson Campbell could potentially bring some,” Knox wrote. “He started 12 games for Cleveland last season and allowed an opposing passer rating of just 84.8 in coverage. Campbell is also just 26 years old and under contract through 2028. With an annual salary of $19.1 million, he’s on the pricier side, but he should interest contenders who need a cornerback.”

Lions’ Secondary Fell Flat Against Saints, QB Tyler Shough

Campbell, a former early second-round pick out of Georgia in 2021, inked a four-year extension worth $76.5 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars in July of 2024 that keeps him under contract through the 2028 campaign.

Knox did not mention the Lions as a top landing spot for Campbell, but instead floated the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Detroit is arguably a stronger contender than both of those teams given the potency of the Lions’ offense and the wide open nature of the NFC North Division this season.

The Lions’ secondary struggled mightily against the New Orleans Saints last week, particularly in the second half and overtime, during which QB Tyler Shough accumulated 325 yards of the 410 passing yards for which he threw on the afternoon. Factoring in yards lost across five sacks, the Saints finished the day with 378 passing yards officially.

Tyson Campbell Less Expensive Option Than Joey Porter Jr., Denzel Ward

Detroit makes sense as a landing spot for Porter, while ESPN’s Mina Kimes recently floated the Lions as a potential trade partner for Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward.

However, both Porter and Ward are liable to cost at least a second-round pick, while ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested on September 13 that the Pittsburgh Steelers may not let Porter go for less than a first-round selection.

“The Lions were looking for corner help even before they released Terrion Arnold in June,” Fowler wrote. “Detroit likes man-coverage corners, and Porter definitely qualifies.”

A first is far too much for the Lions to spend given the talent in the 2027 class and Detroit’s needs to get younger and less expensive in the coming years, with the draft being the best way to accomplish that.

Thus, a third-round pick for Campbell is something of a compromise. He fits the Lions’ win-now timeline as a CB in his prime and under contract for the next three years.

Campbell would also fit into the roughly $39 million in salary cap space at Detroit’s disposal, most of which it recently opened up by restructuring the contracts of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Campbell can help the Lions improve their defense in the immediate, and his trade cost/contract price won’t be so onerous that the team can’t afford to add talent next year in either the draft and/or free agency.