Struggling Lions Veteran Labeled NFL’s Most Overpaid Defensive Tackle

Handing out a big contract could be a double-edged sword for a franchise, especially if massive guaranteed money is involved. If the call is right and the player delivers on the promise, it could change the fortune of a team. On the other hand, it could also become a costly mistake if the player fails to meet expectations or suffers a career-altering injury. The latter seems to fit better for the Detroit Lions defensive tackle, Alim McNeill.

Recently, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report ranked the most overpaid players in the NFL for each position, and the $97 million defensive tackle found a place on the unwanted list, dubbing him the most overpaid DT in the league.

“Among defensive tackles, McNeill is owed the second-highest cash salary, but he’s been a below-average playmaker since tearing his ACL in December 2024.” wrote Moton recently.

After his rookie contract, McNeill signed a big-money extension in 2024. Entering the third year since signing the historic deal, he has yet to be worth that money, as his production significantly dropped following an ACL injury in 2024.

Alim McNeill’s $97 Million Deal Faces New Questions After Injury

Alim McNeill, a 3rd round pick by the Honolulu Blues in the 2021 NFL Draft, became the guaranteed starter at DT from his sophomore season, showing consistent production year after year. He had a career-best 5.0 sacks in the 2023 season alongside 32 tackles. Those numbers were enough to convince Brad Holmes to offer him a $97 million extension with $55 million guaranteed, making him one of the most expensive defensive tackles in the league.

While those numbers were solid, they weren’t on the elite level, which was why he never had a Pro Bowl selection. He had a decent 2024 campaign with 3.5 sacks and 25 tackles. His career hit a major roadblock after a season-ending ACL injury in December 2024, after playing 14 games.

Following the recovery, he returned almost ten months later in Week 7 of last season, but he looked a step slower, failing to make the same impact as before, as fans and critics questioned his $24.25 million yearly price tag. On that note, Moe Moton’s claim doesn’t seem like much of a stretch, especially when compared to other defensive tackles who are paid in that bracket.

Alim McNeill’s Numbers Fall Short of the NFL’s Highest-Paid DTs

After his return from the ACL injury last season, he managed to play 10 games, but the 26-year-old recorded only 1.0 sack. On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ defensive tackle Chris Jones is the second-highest-paid player at that position, earning $31.75 million a year, which is significantly higher than McNeill’s, and his numbers are much higher as well.

The seasoned Chiefs star logged 7.0 sacks last season, while he had 5.0 sacks in 15 games the season before. In 2022, he had a career-best 15.5 sacks, which led to his team’s Super Bowl LVII win.

The same can be said about the highest-paid DT in the NFL— Tennessee Titans‘ Jeffery Simmons. The four-time Pro-Bowler signed a big $105.8 million contract recently for 3 years, paying him $35.27 million a year, but take a look at the number he put up last season. He registered 11.0 sacks from 15 games in 2025, making his sack count ten times that of the Lions’ DT. The pressure is on, and 2026 could be the season for McNeill to finally prove his worth.