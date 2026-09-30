Lions Sign Veteran LB With 73 NFL Appearances to Active Roster

The Detroit Lions defense took a significant step forward last Sunday, showing noticeable improvement against the New York Jets, which was missing in the first two outings of the season. As Kelvin Sheppard’s defense builds on that momentum, the franchise announced a major roster move today, bringing veteran experience to the mix.

The Lions announced that they signed the linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga to the 53-man active roster. He was on the practice squad before the latest move.

“Lions announce roster moves:

Signed LB Amen Ogbongbemiga to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad,” noted the official X handle of the Lions this morning.

The 28-year-old was first signed by the Lions on August 9, as he was initially part of the 90-man squad. However, on the roster deadline day, he didn’t make the final cut and was released. The following day, he was officially re-signed to the practice squad.

Last Sunday, he was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster during the Sunday game against the Jets. Just three days after the Week 3 game, he now has a place on the active roster, bringing his extensive NFL experience to the Lions’ linebacker room.

Five NFL Seasons Have Turned Amen Ogbongbemiga Into A Trusted Rotational Option

Before joining the Detroit Lions this season, Amen Ogbongbemiga played five NFL seasons, debuting in 2021. After going undrafted in the draft, he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, playing for the franchise for three seasons.

In his rookie season, the linebacker featured in 15 Chargers games, which included two starts. As a rotational player in his rookie season, he delivered 26 tackles and a sack.

Eventually, he became a key rotational option for the Bolts, playing all 17 games in his sophomore season and 15 in his third. After leaving the Chargers, he signed for the Lions’ NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears, where he was yet again given the role of a rotational player, featuring in 25 games in two seasons.

After joining the Lions’ practice squad, the Jets game was his debut for the Honolulu Blues. Entering his sixth season this year, Ogbongbemiga has 73 games to his NFL resume, usually as a reliable rotational linebacker.

With his addition to the squad, the veteran will be joining the talented Lions LB room spearheaded by Pro Bowler Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, and Devin White. He will be serving as a backup alongside Trevor Nowaske, rookie Jimmy Rodler, and Malcolm Rodriguez.

Besides the defensive signing, the Lions also made a move on offense.

Lions Sign WR Lawrence Keys To The Practice Squad

The Lions’ wide receiver room is firmly set with stars like Amon Ra St Brown and Jameson Williams. While Issac TeSlaa remains the main backup, Tom Kennedy is another option who was signed to the active roster on September 10.

On paper, the Lions WR room’s depth still looks thin, which is why they recently added a receiver to the practice squad. The franchise announced this morning the signing of Lawrence Keys to the practice squad. He would be added as insurance in case of an injury to the WR room.