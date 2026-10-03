Lions Veteran Ruled Out vs. Panthers, Will Miss Second Straight Game

The Detroit Lions’ injury situation appears to be easing at the right time heading into the Week 4 clash against the Carolina Panthers. In the first three weeks of the season, a number of key players were sidelined, but roster health is now in much better shape with only one player officially ruled out for the Sunday clash.

As per the latest injury report for the Lions, OL Ben Bartch, who played at left guard in the first two games of the campaign, is sidelined because of a foot injury. Earlier this week, defensive end D.J. Wonnum also sat out during the Wednesday practice, raising questions over his availability against the Panthers. However, he bounced back on Thursday and had full practice, and he also had full participation on Friday. The edge rusher isn’t carrying an injury designation and should be ready for the next game.

Meanwhile, this will be the second consecutive time Bartch will miss a regular-season game this campaign. Due to the same injury, he wasn’t part of the squad when the Lions faced the New York Jets at Ford Field last Sunday.

Christian Mahogany’s Return Gives Lions Much-Needed Relief On The O-Line

Ben Bartch started the season as a backup to starting LG Christian Mahogany, but he had a step in early in the season opener after Mahogany was ruled out of the game because of a hip injury. With the 25-year-old remaining sidelined in the Week 2 clash against the Buffalo Bills, Bartch was the starter before he suffered the foot injury.

It has been two weeks since the foot injury; he hasn’t been able to take part in any practice sessions. Fortunately for the Lions, Mahogany recovered in Week 3 and returned as a starter against the Jets while Bartch was off the active roster.

With Mahogany back, he will suit up against the Panthers, making Bartch’s absence a little easier to handle for the Lions. When the veteran OL was out of the last game, Miles Frazier, who is playing his second season in Detroit, filled his shoes. Likewise, he is expected to play as Mahogany’s backup once again.

Besides Mahogany, the rookie first-round pick Blake Miller returned last week, playing a key part in the victory against the Jets. With all starters available tomorrow, the Lions O-Line looks ready to face the Panthers defense. However, there is another injury concern about the Lions’ already thin secondary.

D.J. Reed Is ‘Questionable’ For Panthers Game

The veteran D.J. Reed has been an integral part of the Lions’ secondary this season, leading the CB room following the exit of Terrion Arnold. He started all 3 games this season, logging 24 tackles. The 29-year-old picked up a rib injury in Week 3, making him ‘questionable’ for the next game.

While Bartch is completely out of the Panthers, there is doubt over Reed’s availability. He has had limited practice sessions this weekend. If he is ruled out, it will be a big setback for Dan Campbell’s side. In that case, the likes of Ennis Rakestraw or Rock Ya-Sin could step in to fill the spot.