Aaron Glenn’s Jets Add New Quarterback Before Lions Game: Report

The Detroit Lions will face quarterback Geno Smith and the New York Jets in Week 3. But the Jets have a new formerly highly touted quarterback on their roster as well.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday the Jets signed quarterback Will Levis.

“Will Levis impressed during a recent workout with the Jets, and now signs with New York,” wrote Schultz on X.

Will Levis impressed during a recent workout with the #Jets, and now signs with New York. https://t.co/6RWK39qydn— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 22, 2026

Fellow NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the Jets are adding Levis to their practice squad.

The Tennessee Titans selected Levis at No. 33 overall, which was the first pick of the second round, in the 2023 NFL Draft. In three seasons with the club, Levis led the Titans to a 5-16 record.

Levis spent all of last season on injured reserve and then didn’t make the club’s final roster before August’s roster deadline. Levis had been a free agent since August 30 before signing with the Jets.

In 21 NFL games, Levis has completed 61% of his passes for an average of 7 yards per attempt. He has thrown for 3,899 yards with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Lions Week 3 Opponent Adds New QB

Getty The New York Jets signed quarterback Will Levis before facing the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

With the Jets adding Levis to their practice squad, it’s not clear the quarterback will dress for the Week 3 matchup versus the Lions. But the New York quarterback room could be something for the Lions to monitor more closely now with Levis in the fold.

Smith has started the first two games for New York with rookie Cade Klubnik the team’s backup. The Jets also had Bailey Zappe on the practice squad, but the team released him to sign Levis.

More than likely, the Jets have added Levis because they prefer him over Zappe. But they could promote him to the active roster as a practice squad elevation if they also prefer him to serve as Smith’s backup in Week 3. The Jets could also simply sign Levis to their active roster if a spot opens up on the 53-man roster.

One thing the Jets aren’t permitted to do, based on NFL emergency quarterback rules, is make Levis the team’s emergency QB3 if he stays on the practice squad. But Levis could still dress as a practice squad elevation.

During his most recent healthy season, Levis posted a 2-10 record in 2024. Levis posted 13 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while averaging 6.9 yards per pass.

After that season, the Titans owned the No. 1 pick and selected Cam Ward to replace Levis behind center.