The Top 10 Dirtiest Plays in NFL History, Ranked

Throughout its storied history, the NFL has been defined by moments of greatness, thrilling athleticism and incredible determination. The sport has also had its darker moments, with several incidents that have called into question the integrity of the game and the safety of its players.

The dirtiest plays in NFL history not only reflect poorly on the individuals involved but have often sparked debates about the league’s responsibility to ensure player safety. Over the years, the NFL has implemented numerous rule changes aimed at curbing dangerous behavior, from fining helmet-to-helmet hits to banning late hits on quarterbacks.

Despite these efforts, moments of sheer brutality have managed to slip through.

We highlight incidents that transcended the confines of a single game, impacting careers and influencing league policies while also altering the perceptions of the players involved, in our list of picks for the dirtiest plays in NFL history.

10. James Harrison’s Hit on Mohamed Massaquoi (2010)

James Harrison’s 2010 hit on Mohamed Massaquoi is often cited as one of the dirtiest plays in NFL history due to its blatant violation of player safety. During a 2010 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Harrison delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Massaquoi, who was in a defenseless position attempting to catch a pass. The hit resulted in a concussion for Massaquoi and a hefty fine for Harrison.

The NFL fined Harrison $75,000 for the hit, categorizing it as a violation against a defenseless receiver. This incident was part of a broader league initiative to penalize dangerous hits, especially those involving head and neck contact. Harrison’s clear lack of remorse is also why we put him on the list. “If I had knew they was gonna fine me $75,000, I would have tried to kill him,” he said afterward, per ESPN.

9. Ndamukong Suh’s Kick to Matt Schaub’s Groin (2012)

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh’s leg to ex-Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub’s groin area comes in at No. 9 on our list. In the first quarter of a Thanksgiving Day game in 2012, after he was taken to the ground by an offensive lineman, Suh reached his leg out and gave Shaub a boot to the groin. The NFL fined Suh $30,000 for the play. Suh denied any malicious intent, claiming his foot inadvertently hit Schaub as he was being dragged to the ground.

Still, many observers, including fellow players and analysts, interpreted the act as intentional, especially given Suh’s prior reputation for unsportsmanlike conduct. This incident — along with another we’ll discuss shortly — was a primary reason Suh was voted as the NFL’s dirtiest player by fellow players on more than one occasion.

8. Rodney Harrison’s Hit on Jerry Rice (2002)

Former Chargers safety Rodney Harrison delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on then-Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice back in 2002 that shook the league. The NFL suspended Harrison for one game and fined him the equivalent of a game check, amounting to $111,764, which was 1/17 of his paycheck at the time, according to ESPN.

It was a significant penalty that reflected the league’s condemnation of the hit, as well as its commitment to deterring similar conduct. This suspension contributed to Harrison’s accumulation of over $500,000 in fines for various infractions throughout his career.

7. Ndamukong Suh’s Stomp on Evan Dietrich-Smith (2011)

There must be something about Thanksgiving games that brought out the dirty in Ndamukong Suh, as he makes our list twice for plays that happened on Turkey Day. This one happened the year before his kick to Schaub’s groin.

In the third quarter against the rival Green Bay Packers, after the whistle had blown, Suh forcibly pushed Packers offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith’s head into the ground multiple times before intentionally stomping on his arm. It all occurred in full view of officials, leading to Suh’s immediate ejection from the game. The league later suspended Suh for two games without pay, citing the dangerous nature of his actions and his history of on-field violations.

6. Albert Haynesworth’s Stomp on Andre Gurode (2006)

On October 1, 2006, during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys, Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth committed an egregious act of violence that remains one of the dirtiest plays in NFL history.

After Cowboys running back Julius Jones scored a touchdown, Cowboys center Andre Gurode had been taken to the ground. Haynesworth removed Gurode’s helmet, then stomped on his unprotected face with his cleated foot, causing a severe laceration near Gurode’s right eye that required 30 stitches. The NFL responded to Haynesworth’s actions by suspending him for five games without pay, marking the longest suspension for an on-field incident at that time. And he’s only No. 6 on our list.

5. Bill Romanowski Spitting on J.J. Stokes (1997)

On December 15, 1997, during a “Monday Night Football” game between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers, former Broncos linebacker Bill Romanowski spat in the face of ex-49ers wide receiver J.J. Stokes. This incident occurred after a pileup, during which Stokes said he felt Romanowski pulling on his groin. When Stokes confronted him about it, Romanowski responded by spitting in his face.

In response to his spitting incident, the NFL fined Romanowski $7,500 and issued a strongly worded letter condemning his actions. Years later, in 2003, Romanowski was fined an undisclosed amount after punching and injuring his former teammate, Marcus Williams, so we think he deserves a spot on the list.

4. Vontaze Burfict’s Hit on Antonio Brown (2016)

During the 2016 AFC Wild Card game late in the fourth quarter, with the Cincinnati Bengals leading the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-15, Vontaze Burfict delivered a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Antonio Brown, rendering Brown unconscious and causing a severe concussion that prevented him from playing in the Steelers’ subsequent playoff game.

For Burfict, the hit resulted in a three-game suspension to start the 2016 season, reinforcing his reputation as one of the league’s dirtiest players and leading to further scrutiny of his conduct on the field. Worse yet, he refused to show any remorse for concussing Brown. Football is a violent game to be sure, but Burfict took it too far, and his lack of regret isn’t a great look.

3. Charles Martin’s Slam of Jim McMahon (1986)

On November 23, 1986, during a heated game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, Packers defensive lineman Charles Martin tarnished his rep with one of the most notorious and unsportsmanlike plays in NFL history. Prior to the game, Martin was seen wearing a towel with the jersey numbers of key Bears players, including quarterback Jim McMahon — now known as his “hit list.”

Well after a play had concluded, with McMahon unsuspecting and walking toward the sideline, Martin grabbed the Bears QB from behind and literally body-slammed him into the turf on his throwing shoulder, no less. The repercussions of Martin’s actions were significant. He was ejected and subsequently suspended for two games, marking the first multi-game suspension for an on-field incident in modern NFL history. This incident not only deprived the Bears of their starting quarterback, diminishing their chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions, but it effectively ended McMahon’s career, as many close to him noted he was “never the same” after the hit.

2. Joe ‘Turkey’ Jones’ Slam on Terry Bradshaw (1976)

On October 10, 1976, during a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns defensive end Joe “Turkey” Jones put a hit on Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw that remains one of the ugliest moments in NFL history.

After beating offensive lineman Larry Brown, Jones got to Bradshaw, and instead of simply sacking him, lifted Bradshaw in the air before slammed him head-first into the turf. It’s a play that would likely get Jones banned for life in today’s game, as it left Bradshaw motionless on the field and ultimately resulted in a concussion. Jones received a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness and was later fined $3,000 for the hit, showcasing just how much the game has evolved over time.

1. Jack Tatum’s Hit on Darryl Stingley (1978)

Former Oakland Raiders defensive standout Jack Tatum takes our No. 1 spot for his 1978 hit on former New England Patriots wideout Darryl Stingley. It happened during a preseason game and is often cited as the dirtiest play in NFL history largely due to its devastating consequences. As Stingley went up to haul in a pass, Tatum delivered a blow that compressed Stingley’s spinal cord, fracturing his fourth and fifth cervical vertebrae, leaving him permanently paralyzed from the neck down.

The aftermath of the incident further cemented its notoriety. Tatum never apologized to Stingley, a decision that many viewed as lacking both sportsmanship and general human compassion. This absence of remorse, combined with the life-altering impact on Stingley, makes this the dirtiest play in NFL history in our eyes.

READ NEXT: 10 NFL Legends Still Snubbed From the Pro Football Hall of Fame