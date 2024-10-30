10 NFL Legends Still Snubbed From the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, is intended to celebrate the NFL’s most influential and talented players, coaches and contributors.

However, every year, the Hall of Fame selection process ignites debates over who deserves a place in the esteemed hallways and who has been unfairly overlooked. These perceived snubs often spark strong opinions among fans, analysts, and even players, as each class seems to leave out individuals whose careers left significant marks on the sport.

Factors such as positional bias, the lack of Super Bowl success, and even team market size can influence voters’ decisions, leaving certain players in the shadows despite impressive statistics, accolades and Grade A leadership qualities. The subjective nature of the selection process coupled with the limited number of yearly inductees and shifts in the game itself all contribute to a landscape in which some of the NFL’s brightest stars remain on the outside looking in.

With that in mind, we decided to give some love to several current HoF snubs. Below are 10 former NFL players who currently aren’t in the Hall but should be based on their standout careers and contributions to their respective teams and the league as a whole.

10. Steve Smith Sr., WR

Small in stature at 5-foot-9, there was nothing small about Steve Smith’s game. Smith regularly competed against taller defenders, often outplaying them due to his aggressive mentality and exceptional route-running ability. He ranks eighth in NFL history in receiving yards with 14,731, 12th in receptions (1,031), and he is tied for 30th in receiving touchdowns (81). Over his 16-year career, Smith remained effective well into his mid-30s, even achieving a 1,000-yard season at age 35 with the Baltimore Ravens. He also made five Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro selections, making his current HoF snub all the more baffling.

9. Sterling Sharpe, WR

Sterling Sharpe’s career, though cut short due to a neck injury, was marked by extraordinary production and dominance. In just seven seasons, he amassed 8,134 receiving yards, 595 receptions and 65 touchdowns — numbers that stand out even against receivers who had longer careers. Sharpe led the league in receptions three times (1989, 1992, and 1993) and he became the first player to catch more than 100 passes in two separate seasons, achieving this feat in 1992 and 1993. His chemistry with quarterback Brett Favre during the early 1990s was integral to the Green Bay Packers’ resurgence, and he helped set the foundation for the team’s future success.

8. Charles Tillman, DB

Renowned for his “Peanut Punch” technique, which made him one of the best defensive players in NFL history when it comes to forcing fumbles, Charles Tillman is another player who deserves HoF recognition. His skill in knocking the ball out of opponents’ hands remains unparalleled. Tillman forced 44 fumbles over his career, a record for defensive backs and he’s currently ranked 5th in NFL history amongst all defensive players that particular metric. This unique skill alone has influenced how cornerbacks approach the game, underlining his lasting impact. Across his 12-year career, mostly spent with the Chicago Bears, Tillman recorded 38 interceptions and 675 interception return yards, including 8 TDs.

7. Clay Matthews Jr., LB

Not to be confused with his son, Clay Matthews III, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers, Clay Matthews Jr. was one of the most underrated linebackers of the 1980s. He played 19 seasons, mostly with the Cleveland Browns, with his career spanning from 1978 until 1996. He put up impressive numbers, netting over 1,500 tackles, 82.5 sacks and 27 forced fumbles. Despite his statistical achievements, Matthews was often overshadowed by other high-profile linebackers of his era, such as Lawrence Taylor and Mike Singletary. However, Matthews’ longevity and versatility set him apart — he played in 278 games, a rare feat for a linebacker, and continued to perform at a high level well into his late 30s.

6. Torry Holt, WR

A 7-time Pro Bowler and a 2-time All-Pro, Torry Holt amassed over 13,000 receiving yards in just 11 seasons, placing him among the top receivers of his era. In his prime, he had six straight seasons with more than 1,300 receiving yards, second all-time to 49ers legend Jerry Rice. During his time with the St. Louis Rams, Holt was an essential part of the “Greatest Show on Turf,” helping the Rams win the 2000 Super Bowl, while providing an elite level of offensive play alongside Isaac Bruce and Marshall Faulk, among others. Holt’s 920 career receptions and 74 touchdowns, combined with his stellar postseason performances, reflect his impact, yet his contributions have often been overlooked by Hall of Fame voters.

5. L.C. Greenwood, DE

From 1969 until 1981, L.C. Greenwood manned the fearsome Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defensive line. A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Greenwood also earned two All-Pro honors and was named to the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team. He has a compelling case for inclusion in the Pro Football Hall of Fame based on his exceptional performance, especially as part of the famed “Steel Curtain” defense. Greenwood was a cornerstone of this dominant unit, contributing significantly to Pittsburgh’s four Super Bowl championships in the 1970s. He finished with 78.0 career sacks, a safety and 14 fumble recoveries. Despite his achievements, he remains one of the Hall’s most prominent snubs.

4. Jim Marshall, DE

Jim Marshall played 20 NFL seasons (1960-1979), all but one with the Minnesota Vikings, and is celebrated for his consistency and toughness, having started in 282 consecutive games, which was an NFL record at the time for a non-kicker. Marshall also held the record for most fumbles recovered (30) for 24 years, until Rod Woodson surpassed it with 32. Marshall’s exclusion from the Hall of Fame also reflects a broader tendency to undervalue players with unconventional accomplishments. While his infamous wrong-way run — when he scooped up a fumble in an October, 1964, game and ran the wrong way into his own end zone — is often remembered, it could also be overshadowing a career defined by grit and dominance.

3. Ken Anderson, QB

Ken Anderson is widely regarded as one of the most underrated quarterbacks in NFL history due to his unique skill set, statistical accomplishments, and the groundbreaking offensive system he helped develop. He threw for 32,838 yards and 197 touchdown passes, and was one of the more accurate QBs of his era. Anderson’s career passer rating of 81.9, while modest by today’s standards, placed him among the best of his time. He ranks comparably or even above some Hall of Fame quarterbacks on Pro Football Reference’s Hall of Fame Monitor, showing he meets or exceeds inductees such as Troy Aikman and Bob Griese. Beyond stats, Anderson was a trailblazer for the West Coast offense under coach Bill Walsh, helping shape the play style that revolutionized NFL offenses.

2. Roger Craig, RB

Roger Craig’s exclusion is widely regarded as one of the Hall’s most significant oversights. As a pioneer at the running back position, Craig was the first player in NFL history to record both 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season (1985), a feat that set the standard for modern dual-threat backs. As a core member of the San Francisco 49ers, Craig contributed significantly to three Super Bowl titles (1985, 1989, 1990). Over his career, Craig recorded 8,189 rushing yards, 4,911 receiving yards, and 73 total touchdowns, making him one of the few backs to reach over 10,000 yards from scrimmage. His contributions were essential to one of the NFL’s most celebrated teams, and yet his accolades have not translated into Hall of Fame recognition. Hopefully, that changes.

1. Reggie Wayne, WR

Over 14 seasons in the NFL, wideout Reggie Wayne amassed 1,070 receptions, 14,345 yards (currently 10th all time in NFL history) and 82 touchdowns. He has more receptions and yards than many receivers already enshrined in the Hall of Fame, including Michael Irvin and Lynn Swann. Wayne was also known for stepping up in big moments, particularly in the postseason, where he recorded 93 catches for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns. His contributions were vital in leading the Indianapolis Colts to two Super Bowl appearances, with a victory in the 2007 Super Bowl. Known for his precise route-running, exceptional hands and keen football intelligence, Wayne became a critical component of the Colts’ offense and helped redefine the role of a No. 2 receiver. He gets our spot for most overlooked player who deserves to be in the HoF.

The list isn’t over yet! See our pick for Number 11 HERE. Sound off to let us know who we missed!