Packers May Have Hidden Advantage in 2026 Season Schedule

The Green Bay Packers will play one of the toughest schedules in the NFL during the 2026 season.

According to Fox Sports, the Packers have the fourth-hardest strength of schedule. Three of their first four games will be on the road. They of course play six games against their NFC North rivals, all of which have potential to be playoff teams.

Other difficult matchups Green Bay will face will be against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Dallas Cowboys. However, there could also be a hidden advantage within the Packers’ schedule that they could greatly benefit from.

Green Bay Packers Will Travel the Fifth-Fewest Miles Among All Teams in 2026

Fox Sports revealed which teams will travel the most miles in 2026, and the Packers got a huge break by clocking in at 12,673 miles — the fifth fewest among all NFL franchises (No. 28 overall). That could help keep Green Bay stay more rested than other teams throughout the season.

It helps that all the NFC North teams are relatively close together. The Minnesota Vikings (No. 25) and Chicago Bears (No. 30) will also travel low miles this season, but the Detroit Lions are a bit higher up the list at No. 15.

Packers Need to Be at Their Best During Second Half of Season

There’s no sugarcoating it, the second half of Green Bay’s schedule is brutal. Outside of what could be layups against the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, the Packers will play some serious contenders from Week 9 and on.

Their road games during that stretch include last year’s AFC Super Bowl representative, the New England Patriots, as well as the Rams, Saints, and Bears. Fortunately, Green Bay gets to play four of its last five games of 2026 at home.

The Packers conclude the season with home matchups against the Texans and Lions. Houston projects to be a Super Bowl contender, and has arguably the best defensive unit in the NFL — which ranked first overall in total defense in 2025. Detroit missed the postseason last year with a 9-8 record, but most believe it will bounce back better in 2026. Green Bay swept the Lions in 2025.