Packers Could Make Unwanted History for First Time in 2 Decades

Predictions for how the Green Bay Packers will fare during the 2026 season are all over the place.

They are a tough team to evaluate. Although there are plenty of stars throughout their roster, the Packers have some glaringly weak position groups — such as cornerback and offensive line. Running back Josh Jacobs being placed on the commissioner exempt list, as well as linebacker Micah Parsons being on PUP, also makes things tough for Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers Predicted to Finish Last in NFC North for 1st Time Since 2005

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report came up with a few surprise predictions that could shake up the NFL in 2026. Among them was his prediction that the Packers will finish in last place of the NFC North for the first time in over two decades. His main points surrounded around the availability of Jacobs and Parsons, as well as Green Bay’s tough schedule.

“The Packers will start the season without their best defensive player and their most established offensive skill player. They’ll open the season with three of their first four games on the road and finish the campaign against the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions in four of their last five contests.”

Packers Could Get Hot Down the Stretch of 2026 Season

Things could certainly be tough for Green Bay early on. Running back MarShawn Lloyd has basically not played since his senior year of college, and his new backup Kaleb Johnson is still learning the offense. Being without Parsons for the first four weeks of the season is obviously a huge blow.

The key will be for the Packers to not dig themselves into too much of an early hole that they can’t get out of. If they can hover around .500 throughout the first half of the season, they could turn things up in the second half. Parsons isn’t expected to miss more than the four games he has to miss, and should have his legs back under him by midseason.

Lloyd and Johnson may take their lumps early on, but both are very talented and could find their way as the year goes on. There is also the possibility that Jacobs returns at some point, which would make Green Bay’s rushing corps a deep unit. The NFL is all about timing, and the Packers could put it all together come playoff time.