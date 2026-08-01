Packers $77M Veteran Makes Bold Claim About Green Bay’s Offensive Line

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line has not received much praise this offseason. There is a lot of shuffling going on, and the national perception is that the unit could be one of the lower-ranked groups in the NFL. That is not the sentiment inside the room. though.

Veteran left guard Aaron Banks is entering his second year with the team. Now that he feels comfortable with things, he was not afraid to make a bold claim that the Packers could have the best offensive line in the NFL.

The team needs everything to break right, but there is a reason to think the group can outperform current expectations.

Green Bay Packers Feel Good About Their Offensive Line

The outside pessimism comes from the team having so many changes across the group. However, internally, General Manager Brian Gutekunst noted that he feels all of their lineman are heading to their more natural positions.

Also, the players are focusing on just one spot now, whereas they had a few players jumping around to multiple spots.

At left tackle, Jordan Morgan is entering his third year but has hardly played the spot. It is easy to be pessimistic. However, he does have starting NFL experience, and he is a former first-round pick. When you combine the pedigree and the experience, there is reason to think that he could find his way.

Sean Rhyan has already been a reliable starter at guard. If the team feels that center is an upgrade for him, he could be viewed as an above-average option. Anthony Belton is stepping into his spot at right guard.

While the spot is somewhat new to him, he did make five starts at guard last year. Also, as a college tackle, the transition inside can be more suitable to his skill set. It could leave him looking better as well.

Zach Tom should be healthy at right tackle, and he is their best option on the line. That leaves Banks.

Packers Are Relying on Aaron Banks in 2026

Banks was not strong last season, but was a big-name free agent signing, which speaks to his potential. He was a bit of a disappointment, though. He was banged up throughout the year and could not find a strong groove to fit into the team. He started in 14 games, but it was a clunky year.

Now, he is coming back healthier, with a better understanding of the offense and more motivated to prove that he deserves his contract. It seems unlikely, but Green Bay does have a potential way to get out of his deal after this season if they are completely unsatisfied with how things are going.

He has not performed that poorly yet, but the veteran did sign a four-year, $77M deal in free agency last year. While he is not cut-worthy, he is not living up to that expectation either. So, while there are revolving pieces everywhere, one of the most important is a player returning to a position he already played.