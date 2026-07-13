Packers Offensive Line Gets Brutal NFL Projection

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line is considered to be one of the worst in the NFL according to multiple media outlets. Football Insights gathered the team’s offensive line rankings from six of the most credible outlets with rankings for the position.

Mike Clay of ESPN, SharpFootballAnalysis, 4For4 Fantasy, FTN Fantasy, USA Today, and Fantasy Points all ranked offensive lines.

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The Packers’ range varied from 21st through 30th, with the majority of the rankings being around 27. Their average was 26.5, and they ended up ranked the 27th best offensive line in the league.

The Green Bay Packers Offensive Line is Getting Poor Projections in 2026

The biggest reason the line is being ranked so low is all of the shuffling pieces. They are going to have moving pieces in three of the five starting spots, and one of the two returning linemen is currently recovering from an injury.

At left tackle, they are going to turn to Jordan Morgan. Morgan played tackle in college, but he is entering his third NFL season, and that is the position at which he has the fourth most experience in his NFL career. Morgan has mostly played guard to start his career, so there is reason to be skeptical.

At center, the team is pushing Sean Rhyan into center. He did that to finish the year in 2025, so the spot is not entirely new to him. Still, he is entering his fifth NFL season, and only half of one year was spent dedicated to the position he will play.

At right guard, they are leaning on Anthony Belton. Belton played tackle in college, but has seven career starts at guard. He is entering year two, and while he is not completely new to the position, there is also a projection for his role.

Aaron Banks will be back at left guard, but he was disappointing last year. Zach Tom should start at right tackle, but he is recovering from a leg injury that occurred late in 2025. So, all five spots could have some question or another.

Negativity Has Gone Too Far For Packers Offensive Line

While it is fair to have questions about the offensive line, the negativity may have gone too far. The Packers typically have a good unit upfront, and some of the pieces can be trusted.

While Morgan does not have experience, he is a former first-round pick. Beyond that, he is replacing Rasheed Walker, which means a lower bar to clear to provide an upgrade. Belton has shown flashes at guard; he just does not have the NFL experience.

Rhyan has been great at guard and has not shown any reasons that he will decline at center this year. When Tom is healthy, he is viewed as one of the better right tackles in the NFL.

While Banks did not have a great first season with Green Bay, they signed him because he has a track record of quality play. All five have questions, but all five have clear cases to outshoot their current ranking.