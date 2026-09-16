Packers’ $77 Million Lineman Takes Step Toward Return

The Green Bay Packers are expected to make some offensive line changes after their disastrous Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. One of them could simply be putting a healthy Aaron Banks into the lineup.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was asked if Banks, who missed Week 1, was more likely to play in Week 2. LaFleur gave a positive sentiment, noting that Banks would practice on Wednesday. He called it a process of ramping up,

“We’re trying to get him ramped up, ready to go, but that’s a process that will take through the week.”

Banks was at practice. However, the question is less about whether he participates in practice and more about how he feels after practice.

Green Bay Packers Are Ramping Up Left Guard Aaron Banks to Start

Banks entered the offseason program, but then missed time early on with what he described as discomfort. He explained earlier this summer that he is working through tendinitis.

“According to Banks, he started experiencing discomfort in his knee during offseason workouts,” wrote Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He had fully recovered from a groin injury that dogged him much of last season and didn’t think the knee injury was something that would linger. However, when he returned for training camp, it still hadn’t settled down. He described it as tendinitis that flared up anytime he does strenuous football movements.”

So, Banks can recover and then get back into football activity, and it might flare up again. This is going to make him a game-time decision on most weeks. He will test it out the morning of the game, and the team will have to decide.

If that is the case throughout the year, it is going to be tough for the Packers to deal with. However, the team gave Banks a four-year, $77M deal last year. The team is going to have trouble getting out of the deal by next year. They might as well see if he can play. On top of that, no one else is stepping up to take the job.

Packers Have Problem at Left Guard

Without Banks, the team is leaning on Donovan Jennings. The former UDFA has been in the NFL since 2024. However, he spent his rookie season the practice squad. He made his NFL debut in 2025, although he only played five offensive snaps. His first start came during his second year on an active roster against the Vikings. It did not go well. He posted a 39.3 grade, per PFF.

Many expected the Packers to start rookie Jager Burton over Jennings. It might not have gone better, but Burton has more pedigree. However, when asked why they went with Jennings, both LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich had different responses.

LaFleur noted Jennings had more experience; Stenavich said it was because Jennings was the hotter hand in practice.

Either way, his play was one of the big reasons the team struggled, and it will be hard to go with him into Week 2. Whether it be Banks or the rookie Burton, the Packers should be trying a new name at left guard this week.