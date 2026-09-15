Packers Coach Hints at Changes After Offensive Line Disaster

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line was the biggest weakness in the team’s 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The team faced a lot of scrutiny for their starting decisions at both guard spots, as Donovan Jennings and Jacob Monk struggled.

Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich defended the decision the team made in Week 1. However, he also made it clear that the line we saw in Week 1 is unlikely to remain the line for the remainder of the season.

Stenavich noted that a few guys will be rotated in so that the team can find the best combination.

“We’re going to rotate a few guys and see what our best combination is, for sure,” he said.

The team hopes to get starter Aaron Banks back at left guard, which would upgrade one spot. However, Stenavich noted that the team might be looking to work second-year lineman Anthony Belton into the right guard mix.

Green Bay Packers Offensive Coordinator Hints at Offensive Line Change

Belton started the offseason as the first-team right guard. However, with veteran Zach Bako-Bewele uncertain for Week 1, the Packers started to work Belton at right tackle more.

Bako-Bewele started in Week 1, got through the game healthy, and should not have any concerns as he enters Week 2. So, the team plans to push Belton back over to guard a bit more. That might mean getting enough work in practice to start, or at least rotate in at right guard.

“We’re going to keep working on that this week, with Zach [Bako-Bewele] kind of more situated at tackle. We’re going to kind of rotate a few guys and see what our best combination is for sure.”

The decision is a bit questionable. They essentially sacrificed a week of Belton not playing right guard to ensure he was ready to be a backup at right tackle. The decision might have cost them a game. Now, the hope is that Belton can pick up where he left off. He just spent a month at tackle.

Packers Defend Starting Left Guard Decision

While Banks might be back this week, the team still faces criticism for how they handled left guard without him in Week 1. Rookie fifth-round pick Jager Burton appeared to have gotten most of the work at left guard in the offseason.

He was being pushed by second-year UDFA Donovan Jennings, but by all accounts, Burton saw more work and was the higher upside option. The team went with Jennings, who did not have an NFL start, but did have NFL experience.

“Just going through practice and evaluating the last few weeks, we felt that Donovan was doing a better job in practice,” said Stenavich on the decision.

Banks had tendinitis in his knee. So, while he should be back in Week 2, it is all based on pain tolerance. There is a chance that even if Banks does not play, we will see two new starters at guard in Week 2. If Banks does play, we almost certainly will.