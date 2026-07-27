Packers Hit With Unexpected Injury Concern Before Training Camp

While starting left guard Aaron Banks had a couple of nagging injuries setting him back last year, he was expected to enter the 2026 season fully healthy. That is why his name appearing on the Green Bay Packers Physically Unable to Perform list, according to the NFL’s daily transaction wire, might have been the most disappointing to see.

Tucker Kraft is dealing with a more serious injury and might be more important to the overall success, but his inclusion was expected. Seeing Banks on the list is surprising and a letdown.

The names that joined Kraft and Banks are tight end Luke Musgrave, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, and defensive back Kamal Hadden.

Green Bay Packers Place Aaron Banks on Physically Unable to Perform List

Banks signed a four-year, $77M deal with the Packers in free agency last year. So far, he has not lived up to the money. He did start in 14 games during his first year with the team. However, he dealt with a back injury in training camp, followed by ankle problems and a stinger. It had him in and out of practice and never finding a groove.

None of the injuries were major enough for him to miss significant time, and he had the entire offseason to get healthy. So, the thought was that Banks would be coming into the season as one of their more relied-on options. That is not the case, as he is going to miss time.

The other concern is that the severity of the injury is completely unknown. Because he was expected to come into the year healthy, there is no defined injury designation for him right now.

Head coach Matt LaFleur will fill fans in on the issue and the timeline, but for now, it is easy to be concerned about Banks.

It is unlikely for the team to move on from him after this year, so his progress not only matters for this team, but the 2027 roster as well.

Packers Injury Opens Chances Along the Offensive Line

The good news for the Packers is that Zach Tom appears to be healthy and ready to start at right tackle during the first day of training camp. So, four of the five spots can be locked in with the expected starters.

Sean Rhyan is starting at center to begin the year for the first time, and this will also be the first time that Anthony Belton is starting to begin the season. So, it is valuable for the group to have as much continuity as possible. That is why getting Banks onto the field soon is so important.

Until then, the player who is likely to benefit the most is Jager Burton. Burton is a fifth-round rookie from Kentucky. He had gotten work at right guard and center during OTAs because Banks was healthy. Now, the versatile offensive lineman has a good chance to show he can work at all three spots. This will increase his value and chances of starting down the road.