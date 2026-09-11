Aaron Rodgers Laughs Off LaFleur’s Jordan Love Praise: ‘Clown’

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made an observation earlier this offseason that Jordan Love is the best he has ever coached when it came to making calls at the line of scrimmage. This obviously perked up ears considering LaFleur was the Green Bay Packers coach when future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs.

Jason Wilde of Wilde and Tausch interviewed Rodgers before the season. He asked if Rodgers had seen the remark. Rodgers laughed it off, saying that LaFleur is still holding a grudge against him for how many plays he changed.

“He’s probably still mad I changed too many of his plays,” laughed Rodgers when asked about the remarks from his former head coach. “Big statement when you had a guy win back-to-back MVPs. Guess I wasn’t doing too much at the LOS.”

Then, Rodgers decided to give him a shot back. Rodgers teased his coach, calling him a clown.

“Matt’s a clown man; he says some things from time to time, then says, ‘ Oh, maybe I shouldn’t have said that,'” joked Rodgers.

Then, Rodgers made it clear he thinks that his head coach knows who is better. He understands LaFleur had to say it to defend his guy, but Rodgers knows he is better than Love.

“I’m sure J. Love is real good at the line of scrimmage, but come on, man,” Rodgers said with a grin.

Rodgers would not have been the MVP that many times without that level of confidence in himself. So, the remarks should not be a surprise to anyone.

Former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Calls Matt LaFleur a Clown

LaFleur is entering his eighth season in the NFL. Love and Rodgers have been the only quarterbacks he has coached for an extended period of time as the head coach. This will be his fourth year with Love, and he has already been with Rodgers for four years.

When LaFleur had Rodgers, the team was 41-19. They were only 2-3 in the playoffs, but did make the NFC Championship Game. With Love as the top quarterback on the roster, LaFleur is 29-21-1. They are 1-3 in the playoffs and have not won a playoff game in two seasons.

Love continues to ascend, but the Packers were most dangerous when Rodgers was at his peak.

Packers Plan to Let Jordan Love Cook

LaFleur made the initial reference when praising Love and his ability to take on more of the offense. The Packers head coach made it clear that he plans to put more on the shoulders of Love.

That means more ownership at the line of scrimmage. It also means letting him throw more. Josh Jacobs is on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, and there is no timetable for him to be removed. Meanwhile, their pass catchers could be more dangerous than ever this year.

It could lean into the Packers throwing the ball more in 2026. At his peak, Rodgers was better. However, right now, the Packers are happy with the potential of Love.