Former Packers Star, HC Have Heated Exchange on TNF Before Loss to Browns

Things got heated between two familiar faces from the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy exchanged profanities during the first quarter of Pittsburgh’s 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 1, providing a flashback to one of the NFL’s longest-running quarterback-coach partnerships.

Rodgers appeared unhappy with how long it took for the play call to arrive while the Steelers were inside Cleveland’s 20-yard line. Cameras caught the 42-year-old quarterback yelling toward the sideline, while McCarthy fired back through his headset.

The tension didn’t derail Pittsburgh’s possession for long. Four plays later, Rodgers connected with Roman Wilson for a 12-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh an early lead.

McCarthy Addresses Heated Rodgers Exchange

McCarthy did not run from the moment afterward.

“I wish I wouldn’t use those words,” McCarthy said when discussing the exchange, according to Pro Football Talk. The Steelers coach described the sequence as part of the competitive environment between himself and his quarterback.

For Packers followers, seeing the pair trading words hardly arrived without context.

McCarthy coached Green Bay from 2006 through 2018, while Rodgers became his starting quarterback in 2008. Their partnership produced eight consecutive playoff appearances from 2009 through 2016 and a Super Bowl XLV championship.

When Green Bay fired McCarthy in December 2018, the Packers’ official website noted that the two had worked together for 12 years and helped deliver the franchise’s fourth Lombardi Trophy. Rodgers said at the time that they had “accomplished a lot together.”

Their careers eventually circled back together in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers hired McCarthy in January 2026, and Rodgers returned for another season in May. Rodgers revealed afterward that he had encouraged Steelers general manager Omar Khan to interview his former coach and acknowledged that McCarthy landing the job helped make another season attractive.

“It would be a really interesting thought to come back and play with Mike,” Rodgers said, according to Steelers.com.

Rodgers Nearly Turns Blowup Into Comeback Win

Thursday’s disagreement ultimately became a footnote to one of Rodgers’ strongest performances of the season.

The four-time MVP completed 22 of 40 passes for 299 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Pittsburgh trailed 24-10 in the fourth quarter before Rodgers began dragging the Steelers back into the game.

He found Darnell Washington for a 21-yard touchdown before later directing an eight-play, 80-yard possession that ended with a 3-yard scoring pass to Pat Freiermuth. Rodgers followed it with a quarterback sneak for the two-point conversion, tying the game at 24 with 1:42 remaining, per the Steelers’ official game recap.

Cleveland answered. Andre Szmyt drilled a career-long 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds left, and Grant Delpit intercepted Rodgers on Pittsburgh’s final desperation throw.

The result dropped Pittsburgh to 2-2, but Thursday offered another reminder of what has always made the Rodgers-McCarthy pairing compelling.

Their first run together featured championships, disagreements and more than a decade of shared history. Eight years after their Green Bay partnership ended, one heated exchange showed that some of the intensity apparently followed them to Pittsburgh.