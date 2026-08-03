Packers’ First Preseason Game Becomes Super Bowl Reunion

The Green Bay Packers will get another chance to see their former quarterback face off against their team. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to play the first two games of the preseason this year, according to a report by Mike Silver of The Athletic. The Steelers’ first preseason game happens to be hosting the Packers.

Packers fans already got one chance to see Rodgers against their team. The Packers beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 8 of the 2025 regular season, 35-25. However, now it will be the combination of Mike McCarthy, the Packers’ former head coach, and Rodgers, their former quarterback, in the preseason.

If there were ever a road preseason game for fans to go to, this would be the one for Packers fans.

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Winning Head Coach and Quarterback Will Face Packers in Preseason

Rodgers admitted that he returned to the team because of his relationship with the head coach. The duo was together for 13 seasons with the Packers, and this will be their 14th.

They won the Super Bowl in 2010, beating the Steelers, who they are now playing and coaching for. The team had made the playoffs together for a streak of eight years. They won six division titles and made it to the NFC Championship four times. However, they only appeared in and won that one Super Bowl together.

Still, for Packers fans, this is a great chance to see one of the greatest coaches and quarterbacks in the franchise’s history. It is an away game, but because it is the preseason, the number of fans and the attitude of the fans will be much easier for a rival team to attend.

It will be a chance to see the new team that they are fielding, but also get to relive one season with McCarthy and Rodgers back together.

Packers Bring a New Team Into Pittsburgh

While it will be fun to remember the days of McCarthy and Rodgers in Green Bay, most Packers fans are much happier with their situation of Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love than what the Steelers are currently working with.

Still, the question for LaFleur and Love will be the same question that is being asked in Pittsburgh, and that is: can they get over the hump? The Packers are bringing a different team into 2026, and it will be interesting to see how this impacts the roster.

They are leaning heavily into the breakout potential of three former first-round picks. Matthew Golden is expected to step into a top wide receiver role along with Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. They are looking at Jordan Morgan to step into left tackle after being a swing offensive lineman during his first two seasons. Lastly, the injury to Micah Parsons is going to cause the team to demand a lot from Lukas Van Ness.

While the Packers can enjoy a few minutes of nostalgia with Rodgers and McCarthy, the focus of the first preseason game is seeing how the present and future look in Green Bay, not the past.