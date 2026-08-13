Steelers Reveal Quarterback Plans Against Packers

Green Bay Packers fans are not only excited for the preseason opener because it is the return of football. It is also the reunion of their Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the sideline, playing against the Packers with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, while reports earlier in the summer were that Rodgers planned to play against his old team in the preseason, their head coach had a change in plans.

Reports out of Pittsburgh are that the Steelers plan to start Mason Rudolph, with Will Howard following in the first half. Then, it will be rookie third-round pick Drew Allar going from halftime through the end of the game.

Rodgers declared this to be his last season in the NFL. So, while the Packers get to see him on the sideline, they will only have gotten to face him one time in his NFL career.

Last year, the Packers beat the Steelers 31-25 with Rodgers starting. The Packers are also 2-0 against McCarthy when he was the opposing coach. However, they will never face the two of them together with Rodgers starting.

Green Bay Packers Will Play Starters in Preseason Opener

Pittsburgh seems to be taking a more cautious approach, at least with their quarterback. Meanwhile, the Packers have an opposite plan of attack. Jordan Love is going to play in this game. The question is how long.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said that he liked the way the team would start seasons during the years when they played more in the preseason. Because the Packers start the season with a division game on the road, LaFleur wants to make sure his starting unit is not rusty. So, Love will not be the only Packers starter who sees the field against the Steelers.

Packers Have Chance to Solve Position Battles with Preseason

At running back, the most notable name to watch is third-year rusher MarShawn Lloyd. Lloyd has hardly been able to finish a preseason game without an injury during his first two seasons. So, the question is whether he can do it now that he should get work with the starting offense.

Matthew Golden and Jordan Morgan are former first-round picks being thrust into bigger roles as well. Golden is entering his second-year and is projected to be the top wide receiver, while Morgan is going from a swing lineman to a starting left tackle.

On defense, the edge rusher spot across from Lukas Van Ness is unresolved. Right now, it looks like second-year rusher Barryn Sorrell can take advantage and win the job. Then, in the secondary, the team has a big battle at cornerback.

They are thin in the slot, and who starts there will be monitored. Then, on the outside, rookie Brandon Cisse is making a push to start in Week 1.

So, while they would love to see Rodgers test Cisse is his rookie debut, they have more to worry about than a fun reunion. Packers fans will be happy to see Rodgers and McCarthy, but the plan is to beat them now.