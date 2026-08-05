Packers Coach Sees Major Change in Former First-Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers‘ former first-round pick Matthew Golden has high expectations on him entering his second season in the NFL. However, a lot of this is coming from faith that he will improve, and it is hard to point to anything tangible that tells you he will break out. That is, until Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenovich broke down the improvement in Golden’s game this year.

“His route detail is much better,” Stenovich quickly admitted. “He’s doing a great job playing fast, strong hands, just playing with confidence.”

Everything fans would hope to hear about Golden through a week of training camp has been seen through Stenovich.

Green Bay Packers Are Seeing A More Confident Version of Matthew Golden

Golden was a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but only recorded 361 yards as a rookie. That is a low benchmark, but some of it can be explained. When he was drafted, he was not expected to step into a starting role.

The team had Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, and Christian Watson. So, Golden entered as the fifth name in the mix.

On the concerning end, both Reed and Watson got hurt during his rookie year. However, Golden was drafted to replace Doubs and Wicks, so while he had more opportunity than expected, it was not in the role that he was supposed to play.

Golden excelled in the playoffs, and the team traded Wicks while also letting Doubs leave in free agency. This consolidated the receiver room and gave them clear and defined roles. Now, Golden enters year two with a great opportunity.

Packers Skill Players Could Come Together

When looking at the Packers’ top skill players, they have Josh Jacobs, who they trust and have signed. They also have Reed and Watson extended. Tucker Kraft is expected to be healthy, and the team is expected to get a contract done with him before the season starts. So, the only real question from the five who will see the field the most is Golden.

If Golden does not take the step forward, the team does not have great depth to replace him. Skyy Moore is mostly a return man, and Savion Williams is more of a gadget player. Those would be the two to step into this spot.

If Golden does take a step forward, the three receivers slide into strong roles. Watson will take the deep part of the field and will give space to the others. Reed will man the slot and take the middle. So, Golden will be able to work the quick, timing routes as the outside threat who faces press coverage.

This is why Stenovich listing his route detail as the most improved trait is so important. Expectations are high for Golden, and while it is early, it is good to see that he is meeting them.