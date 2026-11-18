The Green Bay Packers planned to start Kevin Zeitler at right guard, but an injury pushed him out of the lineup. They benched left guard Aaron Banks, but the team has said they are not planning to give up on him. This has led Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich to admit that he does not know what the team will do when they face off with the Los Angeles Rams coming out of their bye week.

“We got to evaluate what’s going on with everybody,” said Stenavich in his press conference on Tuesday. “So I’m not going to tell you one way or the other. Because I don’t know.”

Play

The Packers offensive coordinator added that injuries are playing a big role in the indecision.

Green Bay Packers Do Not Know Who is Playing on Offensive Line Next Week

He added that the team has an idea of what they plan to do. When healthy, they have a vision for the line. However, that has not come together yet.

“As far as who’s in, who’s playing, again, the injury situation, we still don’t know that,” said Stenavich, admitting that injuries are the determining factor. “So we just gotta roll with the punches and figure it out and just keep doing what we’ve been trying to do with putting the best five out there that we feel is gonna give us a chance to win the game. So, that’s gonna be one thing we gotta do when we evaluate this as the week unfolds.”

Stenavich was asked if he knew who the best five were outside of injuries. He admitted that he might not know that. He knows what their best group would be, but that might not be the same as their best linemen.

“I think we got a firm grasp on the best group,” said Stenavich. “Not necessarily the top five, but the top six, seven. And it’s all open to competition.”

The Packers have an extra week to determine their starting offensive line before a Wednesday night game.

Packers Offensive Line Remains Unsettled

The Packers signed Kevin Zeitler in Week 4 due to injuries on the offensive line. However, because he was signed as a street-free agent, it took him a couple of weeks to get up to proper conditioning.

In the meantime, the team started Travis Glover. However, the team went 3-0 with Glover starting, so they rolled with him until he got injured.

When he got injured, left guard Aaron Banks came back from his injury. So the team kept Laken Tomlinson, who was playing at left guard, and moved him over to the right side to start Banks. However, Banks suffered another injury, and the team moved Tomlinson back to the left side, bringing Zeitler into right guard.

It looked like they had finally settled into their best offensive line. Then Zeitler had an injury before the Packers’ Week 10 game against the Vikings, and they had to resort back to Glover.

It appears as though if Zeitler is healthy, he will start at right guard. However, Stenavich admitted that that is up in the air.