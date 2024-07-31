Packers Projected to Target All-Pro Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers have a long-term need at cornerback, which makes an established veteran like A.J. Terrell like logical free agent target.

Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department broke down the biggest weaknesses for all 32 teams. They also broke down some immediate and long-term ways to address those needs. Terrell was named a 2025 free agent target, with a strong case for the move.

“Barring a big year in which he stays off the injury report, it’s hard to see [Eric Stokes] returning to the Packers, which would make cornerback one of the team’s top offseason needs,” Bleacher Report wrote. “Meanwhile, Terrell has played in at least 14 games in each of his four years in the league and projects to be one of the top players available at the position.”

Veteran free agent Mason Cole was named an immediate target to bolster the offensive line. Alabama center Parker Brailsford was also mentioned as a 2025 draft target.

A.J. Terrell Needs a Fresh Start

Terrell looked like an NFL star at the start of his career. However, things haven’t been going as well as of late.

The Atlanta Falcons took Terrell with the 16th overall pick in 2020. He was a two-time All-ACC selection while at Clemson, along with winning a national title in 2018. A 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback, he had excellent size and athleticism to thrive as an NFL cornerback.

Things got off to a very strong start for Terrell. Over his first two seasons, he racked up four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 23 pass breakups. His dominant 2021 season had him earn second-team All-Pro honors.

Unfortunately, the last two seasons haven’t been nearly as productive. Although he has 20 pass breakups, he hasn’t recorded an interception or forced fumble. Pro Football Focus has credited Terrell with 13 touchdowns allowed when targeted over that span.

Part of that could be because of Atlanta’s defensive struggles in recent years. According to FTN, the Falcons had the 31st defense in weighted DVOA this past season, and the talent around him could be a reason why Terrell has struggled.

A fresh start could be exactly what Terrell needs in 2025 to return to All-Pro form.

Green Bay’s Depth at Cornerback

Terrell could be a smart target for the Packers next offseason. However, a player could emerge as a legitimate starter opposite of Jaire Alexander this season.

Stokes is a former first-round pick, but injuries have kept him off of the field for the majority of the last few seasons. The Packers even declined his fifth-year option this offseason. However, if he can stay healthy for the entire 2024 season, he may be able to do enough to earn a second contract with Green Bay, or cash out on a huge payday elsewhere.

Don’t sleep on Carrington Valentine, either. Even though he was a seventh-round pick in 2023, he stepped into the starting lineup and thrived as a rookie. Along with 44 tackles and nine pass breakups, Valentine flashed competitive toughness and intensity throughout the year.

The Packers are hoping to get something similar out of seventh-round pick Kalen King this season. Keisean Nixon will hold down the slot role, while Corey Ballentine will be a rotational veteran corner who held his own in 2023.

With plenty of options and a new defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley, the Packers might end up having more depth at cornerback than expected.