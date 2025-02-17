Former Packers’ Fan-Favorite $44 Million WR Expected To Be Imminently Cut By Jets

Not so long ago, the Green Bay Packers saw Allen Lazard as their #1 receiver, having just traded Davante Adams in the 2022 offseason.

Fast forward three years and the big-bodied Iowa State alum followed former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, to the New York Jets only to find himself very much out of the team’s plans – before subsequently coming right back into the picture.

Jets Set To Make A Move On Allen Lazard

And now, in yet another twist, Lazard now will seemingly find himself on the move again, as ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports that the Jets are poised to move off the former $44 million receiver this offseason.

“[Randall] Cobb retired last summer and now Adams and Lazard are likely headed for the exit.” Cimini writes, “They probably will be released in the coming weeks.”

NYJ shelled out $22 million on the former Packer, who managed just 60 catches, 723 yards and 6 touchdowns across both of his seasons in the Meadowlands, and will incur a $6.6 million if they do move forward with his release, substantially lower than his otherwise $13.2 million cap hit.

As Cimini notes, this leaves the Jets a little shorthanded on the perimeter, “Without Adams and Lazard, the Jets would be hurting at receiver. It would leave Wilson, Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley as the top receivers on the depth chart. The position would be a high priority in free agency and the draft.”

Although Wilson is a #1 in his own right, Gipson and Corley – the latter of whom’s most memorable moment of what was an otherwise very forgettable rookie season will certainly not be shouted about – are fairly unproven as starting receivers.

Could Lazard Be Heading For A Reunion In Green Bay

After a season in which the Packers’ receiving corps was practically decimated by the end of the final game of the season, a 22-10 Wild Card loss to eventual world champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, conversation has turned to the need for reinforcements in receiving department.

All Pro running back, Josh Jacobs, publicly disclosed the team’s need for a bona fide #1 wideout, whilst cornerback and kick returner, Keisean Nixon, made an online plea to recruit former WR, Davante Adams.

No one can one describe Allen Lazard as a number 1 wide receiver, especially at this point in his career. With a career high of 788 yards, and having garnered just 412 last season playing alongside Rodgers, Lazard is not the big time receiver Green Bay is looking for to give QB, Jordan Love, that premium option on the perimeter.

Having said that, the Packers could look to add the Des Moines native as a reliable auxiliary exterior weapon who is familiar with the Green Bay staff, culture and scheme.

Given his big-bodied “replacement” of sorts, Christian Watson; who currently handles much of the blocking duties in LeFleur’s outside zone run scheme, that were once Lazard’s responsibility; could be out for the start – and more- of next season, after tearing his ACL in the Wild Card game, Lazard could be a easy, cheap, short-term replacement for the former 2nd round pick whilst he rehabs his knee.

Unless head coach, Matt LeFleur, and general manager, Brian Gutekunst, have (perhaps misplaced) extreme faith in Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks as an elite receiving trio, they will likely look to bring in a true WR1 as well. But seeing Lazard rejoin some of his former teammates at the team who made him starter in the league could well make a whole lot of sense.